The five cool features of the new HUAWEI Y7p

Huawei recently launched its new HUAWEI Y7p, a trendy phone that not only comes with the latest innovations but also comes at a very affordable price of just R3 499. Here are the five coolest features on the Y7p.

1. Professional capturing of your photos and videos

The HUAWEI Y7p offers a rear triple-camera setup that includes a 48MP main camera, an 8MP Super Wide Angle camera and a 2MP Depth Assist Camera. The Super Wide Angle camera supports a 120-degree field of view for scenic landscape shots and wide-angle video, which is a 53.8% wider angle than the conventional wide angle camera, meaning more options for you to capture life’s moments.

The Depth Assist Camera simulates realistic shallow depth-of-field effects that make for breathtaking portraits. The powerful 8MP selfie camera uses AI Portrait Mode, which enhances your natural beauty while retaining authentic details.

The HUAWEI Y7p also comes with improved Night Mode, which supports stabilisation for handheld shots taken with an exposure of up to six seconds. The Slow-mo Mode is another highlight, allowing users to shoot videos at 480fps (frames per second). With 480fps, filming for 0.5 seconds can get you an eight-second video if you play back the action at 1/16 of the actual speed.

2. Long-lasting battery life and solid storage

The HUAWEI Y7p’s large 4000mAh battery can keep you going for up to two days. It also supports AI power-saving technology to offer power management for various scenarios and fix abnormal battery drain issues, greatly improving battery life. The synergy between hardware and software enables up to 47 hours of talking time, 22 hours of continuous video playback, 20 hours of Internet browsing on a 4G connection, or 111 hours of continuous music playback – on just a single charge.

The HUAWEI Y7p also has excellent storage capacity to ensure you can keep your entire life on your phone. It comes with a 4GB RAM+64GB storage and a triple-card tray; one of these slots is fit for storage expansion via a MicroSD card of up to 512GB.

3. Boosted smartphone performance

The HUAWEI Y7p is powered by Kirin 710F, a 12nm SoC with an integrated octa-core processor. Whether you’re a gamer, a social media enthusiast or a music aficionado, the Kirin 710F will provide a great user experience for your favourite pastime.

The HUAWEI Y7p also adopts Huawei’s Full Scene Acceleration technology to deliver a smooth smartphone experience. It regulates system resource according to task priority to optimise system fluidity. It also features a Smart Memory Engine that can rapidly allocate memory resource, resulting in 27% better system performance and app launch speed improvement by 19%.

4. An intuitive experience

Huawei has always been committed to improving system fluidity and delivering smooth performance in its smartphones. The HUAWEI Y7p comes with Huawei’s powerful Extendable Read-Only File System (EROFS), which can improve random read speed by 20% and reduce the size of OS files to release extra storage of up to 1 000 pictures or 500 songs.

The HUAWEI Y7p comes with Face Unlock 2.0, which lets you unlock your device in 0.4 seconds1. It also builds your biometric profile with scans taken from multiple angles – so you can securely unlock your phone even if you hold it at an odd angle. Face Unlock 2.0 also features eye detection that adds extra security. Once enabled, the user’s attention will be required for device unlocking.

Another great feature that comes with the HUAWEI Y7p is HUAWEI Histen 6.0 with 3D surround sound support. The smartphone delivers vibrant, crisp sounds for an immersive audio experience and also reduces noises in the background for music playback.

5. The HUAWEI AppGallery and HMS

The HUAWEI Y7p, which is an Android device, is also the first phone in South Africa to come with Huawei Mobile Services (HMS), Huawei’s new ecosystem. HUAWEI AppGallery, which is Huawei’s app store, is also available on this new smartphone. This app store is available in 170 countries and features apps from 1.3 million developers around the world. It also has a four-layer detection system to ensure app security, includes thorough scans of everything that you download, and warns you if a file is a security risk.

You can copy most of your apps from your old device using Huawei Phone Clone. You are also able to get your favourite and most popular apps on your HUAWEI Y7p, including social media apps, and apps you use for e-mail, search engines and video streaming services.

The HUAWEI Y7p is available in Midnight Black and Aurora Blue at a RRP of just R3 499 and is available at operators and retailers. The offer includes 50GB free cloud space for six months. Huawei is also offering a free unboxing service in 150 malls around the country, so you can get all the support you need to set up your HUAWEI Y7p. Huawei also has a 24/7 hotline – 086 086 1111.

1 Data from Huawei laboratory.