Bolt, SAPIN support youth employment in SA

E-hailing app Bolt South Africa has partnered with property academy and training group SAPIN to provide free trips via the Bolt for Business platform, to participants of SAPIN’s youth internship programme.

SAPIN (South African Property Investors Network) is a property networking platform that connects like-minded property investors, to help them grow their property portfolios.

Through the paid internship programme run in partnership with various companies, SAPIN hopes to empower the youth of SA by teaching them about property ownership and how to run a sustainable business in the industry.

The 12-month internship programme will help 100 youths get into the property industry, with the ultimate goal to reach 1 000 young people, to change their lives.

By providing transport solutions to the programme, Bolt says it is helping to tackle the unemployment rate among the local youth, while solving the current barrier to entry, which is often associated with transportation costs.

Takura Malaba, country manager, Bolt SA, explains: “We are excited to partner with SAPIN as we believe we share common values, which are to empower young people in our country and provide access to earning opportunities where possible, as well as furthering our vision of driving progress and innovation through our technology – by helping young South Africans get to where they need to be.”

SA’s unemployment rate declined to 33.9% in the second quarter of 2022, from 34.5% in the first quarter, according to Statistics SA.

With the current devastating unemployment stats, this partnership is part of Bolt’s ongoing commitment to continually invest in the community of SA, while providing a safe and reliable mobility platform, says the company.

Daniel Kazadi, head of SAPIN Youth, adds: “We are extremely excited to partner with Bolt and to share the same commitment to changing the system by removing the barriers that keep millions of young South Africans locked out of opportunities in the property industry.

“Our vision is of a growing economy and a society that works, powered by the potential of young people. This partnership takes us a step closer to our shared vision.”