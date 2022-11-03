Cyber1 Solutions appoints Jayson O’Reilly as MD

Jayson O'Reilly

Jayson O’Reilly will be taking over from Mike Brown as MD of Cyber1 Solutions from 1 December this year.

A veteran of the industry, O’Reilly has more than 24 years of experience, and previously fulfilled the role of Cyber Risk Manager for DRS and Cyber1 Global. His experience and expertise span cyber security advisory, thought leadership, strategic development, innovation, and execution.

According to the company’s COO Vivian Gevers, O’Reilly is assuming this new role during a time of consolidation and rebranding.

“Our customers are asking for more innovation and more thought leadership, and we are constantly having to re-evaluate the value we are bringing to our clients to ensure they receive exactly that,” she adds.

She says the company’s ability to focus more on its customers means understanding their weaknesses and getting to know their businesses better.

“By understanding our clients and their adversaries through precision and actionable intelligence, we aim to constantly inform their decisions and help them build a dynamic security posture.”

Gevers says he has been instrumental in helping guide Cyber1 Solutions’ customers around the world on what is required to operate successfully in an evolving and complex threat landscape.



O’Reilly says there is no ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach when it comes to cyber security, and ticking boxes does not secure any business, which is why Cyber 1 Solutions aims to challenge the norm, find gaps in customers’ environments and close them.