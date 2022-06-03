Westcon-Comstor recognised as a 2021 Partner of the Year by Juniper Networks

Louise Taute, Managing Director, Southern Africa at Westcon-Comstor.

Westcon-Comstor, a global technology provider and specialist distributor that works with leading vendors to bring solutions to market through a channel of partners, today announced it was recognised as a Partner of the Year by Juniper Networks, a leader in secure, AI-driven networks. Each year, Juniper Networks recognises partners that have demonstrated innovative solutions to drive new business, exceptional attention to customer experience and have overachieved financial goals.

Westcon-Comstor was recognised in the category of Global Distribution for its ability to leverage its worldwide partner network and deliver Juniper Networks technologies to both existing markets and new ones, further boosting the organisation's reach.

Partner of the Year Awards is part of the Juniper Partner Advantage Program (JPA). The programme recognises partners for their outstanding performance. It focuses on partner development through specialisations, certification and enterprise plus and deals with registration programmes that aim to drive opportunity in the AI-driven enterprise.

"Being named the Juniper Global Distributor of the Year is a testament to our unrelenting commitment to delivering Juniper Networks technologies to our extensive channel of partners. It highlights the expertise of our internal team and their proven ability to collaborate with global partners to assist them in delivering on their customer mandate," said Louise Taute, Managing Director of Southern Africa at Westcon-Comstor.