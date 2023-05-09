How to create a personalised rewards programme today

Did you know? You can optimise the time users spend on downloading and using mobile apps. Various app stores, such as AppGallery, offer a rewards programme that enables users to earn points while enjoying the user experience of their favourite apps. As a business, big or small, rewards programmes have become a great customer retention solution and an essential part of a digital strategy.

Most customers already use apps and are always looking for added value. If you are running a business and have an app, why not create personalised reward experiences that will help you engage with your users and collect relevant information to improve your offering?

Creating a personalised rewards program: Here’s what your users need to do

Huawei AppGallery Points and Offers is a loyalty programme offered by Huawei's official app store. It allows users to earn points and redeem them for various rewards such as in-app purchases, discounts, gift cards and other exclusive offers.

To participate in the Huawei AppGallery Points and Offers programme, users need to be signed up for a Huawei ID. The rewards and offers may vary depending on the user's location.

To accumulate points, users can use AppGallery to complete tasks such as downloading and installing apps, leaving reviews and sharing apps with friends. Once users have accumulated enough points, they can redeem the points for rewards.

In addition, your users can participate in targeted promotions and take advantage of your business's running campaigns.

Increase customer loyalty with these suggested reward techniques

There are various ways in which you can run a rewards programme and ensure customer satisfaction while growing your business.

Use a points-based system that rewards users for completing certain actions within your app, such as making a purchase or referring a friend. Users can accumulate points and redeem them for rewards such as discounts or free items. On the other hand, tiered rewards create different ranks of rewards based on the user's level of engagement with your app. For example, users who have completed a certain number of actions or made a certain number of purchases could be upgraded to a higher tier with more valuable rewards.

Using gamification techniques can also make your app more fun and engaging. This could include things like badges, leader boards and challenges that users can complete to earn rewards.

Another great method is offering users exclusive content or access to special features within your app that are only available to those who have reached a certain level or completed certain actions.

When it comes to personalised rewards, you can use data you've collected about your users to offer rewards that are tailored to their interests and behaviour within the app.

Whatever type of rewards programme you choose, make sure it is easy for users to understand and participate in. Don't forget to promote your rewards programme regularly to keep users engaged and motivated to participate.

Tracking the progress of your rewards programme

Measuring the success of a rewards programme can help you determine whether it's worth continuing or if changes need to be made to improve its effectiveness.

One of the most important metrics to track is user engagement within your rewards programme. This includes how many users have signed up for the programme, how often they participate and how many rewards they've earned. You can also track how many users are redeeming rewards, as this will give you an idea of how valuable they find the rewards offering.

A successful rewards programme should also encourage an increase in retention rates. You can track this by comparing the retention rates of users who participate in your rewards programme with those who don't. In addition, rewards may also lead to increased revenue for your business.

Lastly, a good rewards programme can lead to growing referral rates, especially if you incentivise your customers for sharing your offers with others.

To make your job easier, your app store partner will often provide you with a report, including metrics and statistics around the number of downloads, clicks, engagement and use. Timing is also important, so you will also get advised on the best and most efficient time to run a promotion.

To stay up to date with the other kinds of promotions and offers you can conduct, visit AppGallery.