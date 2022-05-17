Does your health and safety toolkit include surveillance solutions?

Barry Venter, CEO, Nashua South Africa.

Since the start of the pandemic, the surveillance technology industry has become a key role player in not only security, but also safety, according to Barry Venter, CEO of Nashua SA: “We’ve been very fortunate in that the surveillance market hasn’t slowed. In fact, it’s on the rise with added life safety features. In addition, the technology has evolved from being a reactive tool to being a proactive tool that provides valuable business intelligence.”

As much as the advent of a pandemic, escalating crime rates and work from home have impacted the surveillance sector, so too have technologies such as cloud, IOT, AI and machine learning, resulting in a major shift in how the technology is deployed and utilised by South African businesses.

Gone are the days of reviewing camera footage after an incident has occurred to view what transpired. Today’s surveillance technology is able to use AI to decide when alerts are required – and integrates with other technology to set in motion a chain of events. Remote access to recorded and live data just increases the options available to the user.

Surveillance technology is no longer optional or a nice-to-have, particularly in environments where large quantities of people gather, such as shopping malls or casinos. Venter says: “The work-from-home scenario has also opened up opportunities for the deployment of surveillance technology to secure unoccupied premises. However, with the gradual return to work, this same technology can be used to safeguard staff and visitors and manage social distancing.”

He believes that as surveillance technology acquires more AI capabilities, it will become increasingly important to businesses across all sectors. “South Africa is moving towards adoption of smarter surveillance technology, and not just analogue cameras. While the latter serve a great purpose, we’re seeing businesses becoming more educated about what the technology is now capable of – and what that could mean for their business. Businesses today want to deploy technology that can secure both premises and people.”

He cites the example of the education sector, which is realising the value of protecting its premises, assets, learners, employees and visitors to learning institutions. “There have been ongoing reports of schools being burgled of precious IT resources, leading to an increased adoption of surveillance cameras.

This led Venter to talk about the prospect of completely digitising building access. “This ensures a no-touch access point for everyone entering the building, and surveillance technology forms a key part of such a solution.”

As the world evolves, businesses need to use technology to their benefit, and technological advancements like IOT, AI and machine learning have moved the humble surveillance camera into the modern era, making it relevant to so many more applications and sectors, concludes Venter.