Altron HealthTech partners with Company Wellness Solutions to expand on healthcare societal impact

Altron HealthTech has partnered with Company Wellness Solutions to bring a compelling new and affordable wellness offering to South Africa. The offering, dubbed ONE-TO-THE-POWER-OF-8, will focus on allowing most people living within South Africa affordable access to expert mental health and physical wellness advice from professionals.

This service will be offered on multiple tiers. It will be made available for corporates to offer to their clients or employees and universities to offer to their students. By adopting this distribution method, multiple groups of institutions will be collectively responsible for supplying this vital offering to their members and employees.

This solution effectively allows every member to add eight dependants to the revolutionary wellness programme at no additional cost.

“Our strategic direction is to diversify our portfolio in the healthcare ecosystem. We are founded on delivering healthcare solutions that make a societal impact, explains Altron HealthTech Managing Director, Leslie Moodley.

According to the Top 500 Elite report, South Africa’s economy faces annual costs of R15 billion due to soaring levels of absenteeism, with 15% of our workforce (over 6 million people) taking sick leave each day. A 2022 study by the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) revealed that 30.6% of students had thoughts of suicide, 16.6% made a suicidal plan, and only 20% to 30% of students with mental health problems receive attention.

“These statistics are but the tip of the iceberg, and we believe that for us to make a meaningful impact in society, we need to be involved in lowering the cost of, and increasing access to, care where we can.

“Our partnership with Company Wellness Solutions takes into consideration our goal to deliver better population health outcomes. Our well-being infiltrates our personal and close relationships. Therefore, investing in a holistic wellness approach that takes into consideration the human landscape, be it physical, financial, legal or psychological, does lead to an infinite and positive impact on society,” Moodley adds.

This is where Company Wellness Solutions and Altron HealthTech have decided to join forces and bring to market a unique application offering an individual and eight dependents instant access to highly qualified experts at rates cheaper than one cup of coffee a month.

“Gone are the days of South Africans missing out on incredibly important mental health and wellness care because they simply cannot afford it,” says Christine Seid, Director of Company Wellness Solutions.

In the age of technology, these two companies are stepping up to the forefront to alleviate the issue of unaffordable mental health and wellness access.

“Our passion is to ensure we provide easily accessible, valuable wellness support to all South Africans and their loved ones,” adds Seid.

Company Wellness Solutions uses data insights to assess, analyse and inform heads of human capital and stakeholders about employee trends that may affect individual productivity and wellness.

“Before we launch our wellness programmes in organisations, we perform workforce analyses and identify any related organisational gaps that the EAP will need to address,” emphasises Seid. “It is not about following buzzwords and calendar celebrations. It is about understanding what the individual needs at the time to ensure the best outcome for their wellness and employers.”

Traditionally, access to mental health services, nutrition, fitness and general wellness has come with a premium price. What compounds this is the fact that mental health issues are experienced by a frighteningly large portion of our country.

“Without broad access to these support services, societal impact is impossible. Through this partnership, ONE-TO-THE-POWER-OF-8, there are no barriers or hidden costs. Every employee, student and beneficiary can access services through cost-free channels whenever they need them. We believe that this is a true innovation that matters,” concludes Moodley.