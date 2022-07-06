MRB Data Protection Services celebrates 12th birthday

Today, more than ever, protecting your data is essential to your business, your clients... and your own peace of mind.

MRB Data Protection Services has been in the business of protecting data for over a decade now. From the fledgling beginnings of protecting two or three retail stores, MRB now protects over 2 000 sites and businesses.

Data protection services are not simple; they require the careful assessment of risk, the management and execution of solutions and long-term commitment to business continuity protection.

MRB is more than a password, it offers complete, integrated solutions tailored to the specific needs and requirements of each and every client.

MRB's services are designed to enable businesses with information that ultimately results in efficiency through automated and customised data protection solutions.

Whether that be a cyber insurance solution partnering with i-TOO Cyberinsurers and their brokers, or ensuring that your data and systems are backed up, MRB's risk assessment process will assist in determining the solution that best suits your business in an extremely cost-effective and integrated manner.

In a more connected world, hackers and thieves are getting better and smarter at tapping into systems, stealing data and disrupting operations. Even a simple digital security breach can expose you to investigation and recovery costs, lost revenue due to operational disruptions, crisis communications costs and even liability when people’s private information is hacked.

MRB is a leading data protection specialist in the area of cyber security and offers intense and customised services providing infrastructure assessment, vulnerability studies and penetration testing.

In celebration of the company's 12th birthday, MRB is offering you a chance to win a cruise for two to Mozambique valued at R20 000, as well as free vulnerability assessments for your business!

Visit this link to enter: https://lnkd.in/epQKazvc

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:6949808238510927872

Be cyber smart and ensure your business is protected.

Contact MRB before it’s too late.

For more information, contact MRB on sales@mrbsecure.biz

#Cyberfit #Cyberresilience #Cyberinsurance