CSIR receives R5m grant for SA energy transition

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has signed a €275 000 (R5 million) grant agreement with the French public development bank, Agence Française de Développement (AFD), to facilitate further development of South Africa’s just energy transition goals.

During the COP27 summit in November, president Cyril Ramaphosa launched the new Just Energy Transition Investment Plan prepared by the South African government as envisaged in the political declaration.

South Africa’s just energy transition plan covers three priority sectors – the energy sector, electric vehicles and green hydrogen – for finance.

A “just” approach underpins the plan, aiming to ensure those most directly affected by a transition from coal – workers and communities, including women and girls – are not left behind.

The plan identifies $98 billion (R1.7 trillion) in financial requirements over five years to begin SA’s 20-year energy transition. Investment will be required from both the public and private sectors.

In a statement, the CSIR says this collaboration will support the development of a holistic cost-benefit analysis study on the repurposing of two coal power plants, as well as the examination of the localisation potential and enterprise development opportunities of both the solar PV and battery storage value chain.

It will contribute to the efforts of ensuring adequate provision is made to uphold the “just” element of the “just transition”, considering the closure of coal power stations and the development of renewable energy projects.

“It gives me great pleasure that we are here discussing elements of what the CSIR ought to be doing to contribute to South Africa’s journey towards the just energy transition. We are appreciative of the collaboration with AFD,” says Dr Bethuel Sehlapelo, executive cluster manager of CSIR Smart Places.

“The work of the CSIR will generate the necessary insight to enable evidence-based policy design, especially as it relates to re-industrialisation potential, as well as the implementation and scaling of territorial transformation,” says Philippe Orliange, executive director for countries at AFD.

“The work the CSIR is doing will be a source of inspiration for other countries with similar challenges.”

According to the CSIR, the just energy transition programme will set a precedent for how countries can work together to accelerate the transition to green energy and technology.

It notes the COP26 pledge is expected to prevent 1-1.5 gigatonnes of emissions over the next 20 years, and support SA to move away from coal and accelerate its transition to a low-emission, climate-resilient economy.

CSIR just energy transition programme manager Aradhna Pandarum states: “We are delighted to find ourselves positioned here.

“This grant supports two CSIR projects, and we are really elated to zoom in on communities to gain insight and an understanding of how we can implement the just transition in the most inclusive manner.”