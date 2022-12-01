Redwill ICT’s new acquisition expands service offering to include ISP services

Redwill ICT expands its footprint by acquiring Opentel. “This merger is a great opportunity for us to combine our managed services offerings and Opentel’s ISP services, thus providing our clients with a one-stop shop for all ICT and ISP services," says Nicholas Reddy, Group CEO.

Our acquisition now includes 22 ICASA licences in 11 key Metros within South Africa. Redwill has embarked on its vision to migrate Opentel from a closed network to an open access network, nationally.

In the Gauteng region, the group owns and has rolled out its own fibre and wireless network services with High Sites around Southgate Mall, Ridgeway, Alberton, Germiston and Eersterus. It has fibered sites in Bryanston, Alberton, Benoni and Braamfontein, with more sites coming on board nationally.

Reddy added: “Our vision has always been about collaboration and partnerships.” The group's Teraco presence and cross-connects allows them to expand their relationship with all major FNOs and provide more cost-effective consumer and business services to their customers.

“Our competitive new pricing structure combined with excellent service delivery makes us the ISP of choice,” says Omar Hoosen, Group Financial Officer.

We offer a wide range of services delivered on demand to companies and customers.