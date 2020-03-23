Blue Pencil signs partnership agreement for ServiceNow Adapter

Blue Pencil has been awarded a partnership for the sales and implementation of the SNOW Adapter. The SNOW Adapter is a software solution by US-based Concorn that integrates ServiceNow with SAP Solution Manager. This strengthens its existing collaboration relationship it has had with Concorn for several years.

Blue Pencil has secured the sales and implementation rights not only for Africa, but also the Middle East, Asia and the UK.

This SNOW Adapter is not only an SAP Certified Solution, but also a SAP Endorsed Application. The SAP Certification ensures a high level of code and solution quality. The SAP Endorsement qualifies the product to be placed under SAP’s banner for global sales on their App store. (https://www.sapappcenter.com/apps/53756/snow-adapter) These two accolades place this solution above any other in the market and Blue Pencil is proud to be associated with this solution.

The Adapter is designed to create a seamless real-time integration between ServiceNow and SAP Solution Manager for Change Cycle Management (Charm), direct ticketing in ServiceNow from the SAP UI, and direct ticketing in ServiceNow from Solution Manager’s Technical and Business KPI Alerts. These scenarios remove the need for manual duplication of work between the two products, giving customers the best of the both worlds.

ServiceNow can manage the administration aspect of a change, while SAP Solution Manager takes care of the physical change control. A rich set of dashboards are also available in ServiceNow that consume the related SAP Solution Manager data for quick and transparent operational reporting and analytics, creating a central view of the entire change life cycle across both platforms.

An important aspect of this add-on solution is that no middleware is needed, not only removing the need for additional hardware, but also allowing for a rapid deployment of the solution.

Feel free to contact Blue Pencil or visit SAP’s App store for more information and a demonstration.

Blue Pencil Web site: www.bluepencil.co.za

Blue Pencil e-mail: info@bluepencil.co.za