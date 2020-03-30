DevConf is going virtual

South Africa’s annual software engineering conference, DevConf, has been turned into a virtual event.

Initially planned for Johannesburg and Cape Town at the end of March, the fifth annual event has been turned into DevConf Live, which will be live-streamed to ticket holders on 2 April.

DevConf is a community-driven event for professional software developers, from solo developers to anyone who works on software projects in mid- to large-sized organisations.

Organisers Candice Herodotou and Robert MacLean are confident of maintaining the high quality of the programme, with speakers including renowned international and local experts in the software development field.

DevConf Live will have six speaker tracks with over 40 presentations. Topics include languages and platforms, diversity and inclusion, architecture and domain design and even mental health in technology.

Keynote speaker and software industry specialist JB Rainsberger’s presentation, titled ‘The Selfish Team Player’, will offer techniques to combat stress, burnout and depression. Unusually, the keynote is scheduled for the end of the day to accommodate time differences, the organisers say.

US-based technologist Anjuan Simmons, will also focus on the people side of software development with his talk titled ‘Managing the Burnout Burndown’.

“Managing humans is hard, and I hope to help attendees understand how to take an empathetic approach to stress and burnout,” he says.

Other speakers include software architect Chris Tite; co-founder of Dexterity Digital, Clifford de Wit; and CEO of The Talent Hunter, Vanessa Raath.

An especially hot-topic at the moment is remote work. Pamela Hill, Android engineer at the crypto-currency start-up Luno, will discuss how to stay collaborative and productive while working remotely, while Malan Joubert, CEO of OfferZen, will share his thoughts on 'Why COVID-19 poses a unique opportunity for the SA tech sector'.

For more info or to buy tickets, visit www.devconf.co.za or follow @devconfza.