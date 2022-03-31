OVEX offers large volume investors access to a R100m credit line

There is no doubt that many investors shy away from crypto-currency, because of its volatile nature – even though it is this volatility that often translates into outsized returns. Such volatility obviously means that trading at precisely the right time, in order to obtain the best returns, is critical. However, just because the time is right doesn’t necessarily mean that potential large volume investors have the cash available for immediate trading. Also they may have the cash on hand, but have to endure banking latency for their funds to reflect.

It is for this reason that OVEX, SA’s largest crypto-currency platform, now offers a credit line to ensure clients can accomplish immediate trade execution, even if they have no cash to hand, according to the company’s Community Manager, Nick Bergonzoli.

“There are many issues – from increasing inflation to geopolitical unrest and supply chain crises that have led to the depression of growth assets across the board. On the other hand, things move quickly in the crypto arena, and the way to stay ahead is to move even quicker,” he says

“OVEX understands the need to strike while the iron is hot, which is why we now offer a clean credit line of over R100 million to large volume clients. Instant access to such funds will allow these large-volume investors to act immediately. The credit line is based upon a simple ‘trade now, deposit funds later’ approach for our trusted clients, thereby ensuring that they never have to miss out on an opportunity.”

Bergonzoli explains that OVEX’s deep liquidity means clients can have frictionless access to the world of crypto-currency. The company’s automated API alone trades around ZAR3 billion. The exchange also boasts high-interest earning accounts, which have proven so popular that the exchange now manages close to ZAR1 billion in these specific accounts.

“While our goal is clearly to ensure our exclusive clients have access to a reasonable amount of liquidity, this move fits neatly into OVEX’s corporate ethos of being in a position to deliver a more personalised service to large-volume traders, brokers and high-end asset managers,” he continues.

The credit line ensures clients can trade immediately and only settle their accounts later, while being in a position to bank on every second, and make sure they can hedge against volatility.

“This exclusive feature has proven popular among OVEX users, particularly as investors navigate volatility in the wake of the pandemic. Timing is everything when trading in volatile markets. We understand this and want to ensure our clients have the ability to trade whenever they need, which is why we are ultimately prepared to take on the exposure ourselves, until the client is able to settle the account,” concludes Bergonzoli.

