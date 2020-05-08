Zensar’s ‘Women in Workplace’ case study wins at UN Global Compact’s third Best Innovative Practices Awards

Zensar, a digital solutions and technology services company that specialises in partnering with global organisations on their digital transformation journey, has announced that its ‘Women in Workplace’ case study has been recognised as the second best in the private sector category in the Best Innovative Practices Awards.

This recognition is for Zensar’s multiple initiatives under its Diversity & Inclusion charter and to build a culture of inclusiveness across its global locations. Zensar was recognised for the UN Global Compact's ‘Gender Equality: Goal No. 5’ of UN Sustainable Development Goals (SGDs). A total of 46 organisations participated in this competition across multiple categories.

Sandeep Kishore, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Zensar, said: “It is a matter of great honour for us to be recognised on this platform. We believe in the untapped potential of our women talent and we are constantly working towards bringing in new global standards to enhance the experience of our women in the workplace across all our global locations.”

Kamal Singh, Executive Director, Global Compact Network India (GCNI), a local arm of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), New York, said: “This year, we saw multiple compelling entries from across Indian corporates. Zensar stood out for its focus and the planned approach in elevating workplace, the policies, as well as setting clear outcomes for all their women-centric initiatives. We congratulate them on their participation and win.”

According to Vivek Ranjan, Senior Vice-President and CHRO, Zensar: “We have constituted the D&I Centre of Excellence (COE) to provide the roadmap and execute the vision towards building a women-friendly workplace that helps to chart successful career paths for women. I strongly believe that balanced leadership can be achieved with consistent efforts, and earning this accolade encourages us to do more.”

Zensar has constituted the Global Diversity & Inclusion Council with various tracks and associate resource groups that has representatives from across age groups, gender and functions and seven regions. The charter involves working towards implementing the strategy for developing an inclusive culture and creating a good experience for its associates and customers.

Zensar’s women-centric policies like special referral bonus for hiring women candidates, 26 weeks’ maternity leave in India, extended maternity leave for critical cases, adoption leave, 16 weeks’ surrogacy leave, sabbatical for one year to address priority personal needs, flexible working hours, work from home, learning opportunities while on maternity leave and virtual workplace policy allows women to balance their work life and personal life while meeting their career aspirations.

Some of the specific initiatives finding a special mention are as follows: