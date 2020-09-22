Data protection survey goes live

The ITWeb data protection survey, being conducted in partnership with KnowBe4, has gone live on ITWeb. The objective of the survey is to find out where South African organisations are in terms of managing their data and ensuring that they’re compliant with local and international regulations.

It also seeks to uncover the extent to whichbusinesses have managed to identify and classify their data according to risk, and how COVID-19 has impacted privacy compliance programmes.

With POPIA compliance being enforced as of July 2021, companies need to ensure that they are collecting, managing and storing personal data in a compliant manner. However, implementing an effective data management and protection strategy can be extremely challenging. The survey aims to reveal how businesses are dealing with these challenges – and where they are on their journey to compliance.

The detailed results of the survey, and the prize winner, will be published on ITWeb.

