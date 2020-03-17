DSTV opens dedicated news channels as COVID-19 spreads

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic spreads, pay-TV operator DStv is offering 14 dedicated news channels across packages, which it hopes will help in stopping its spread.

DStv says staying informed about the latest news is the first step in combating the deadly virus.

“That’s why news outlets all over the world are dedicating entire news teams, segments and broadcast schedules keeping audiences up to date on every development,” says DStv.

Mark Rayner, CEO of MultiChoice SA, says: “As Africa’s most-loved storyteller, we want to look after our customers and ensure we deliver you the best entertainment at all times.

“While we are grateful that we have not yet had a single incident within our organisation, we are working hard to ensure we keep our employees, suppliers and customers as safe as we can. We are implementing the recommended measures to assess and minimise potential risk of transmission of the coronavirus in our facilities.”

The company says it is starting to see the effects of the pandemic, with a number of sports and international programming events being impacted.

According to DStv: “Many sporting disciplines, including football, motorsport, rugby and tennis, have had events either postponed or cancelled by their respective sporting federations. In this instance, as a broadcaster, we are subject to their decisions.

“As a result, we have plans in place that will keep you well entertained. This includes the best live sport available, as well as celebrating some of the classic sporting moments and documentaries. We will also continue to bring you the very best series, kids entertainment and movies.”

COVID-19 has been wreaking havoc across the world since the first case was reported on 31 December 2019, after pneumonia of unknown cause was detected in Wuhan, China, and reported to the local World Health Organisation office.

The novel coronavirus has infected 183 805 people and killed over 7 100 worldwide, with 79 911 recoveries. The number of deaths outside China has now surpassed those inside.