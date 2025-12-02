SATNAC 2025 Day Two

Sello Mmakau, group chief digital officer, Telkom SA, says despite challenges – including digital literacy levels, power supply shortages and the need for more widespread connectivity – Africa can, and should, aspire to establish its own ‘Silicon Valley’, technology for Africa by Africa.

Mmakau believes digital sustainability is one of the main themes being addressed at SATNAC 2025, but it is discussed with the need to contextualise for Africa.

“As we develop these solutions – AI, Large Language Models–

we need to contextualise them. Most of the models are Western-centric and therefore it is important that when we develop the models, they need to be contextualised to South Africa’s reality. You’ve got a huge population that, for example, the literacy is not where its supposed to be. When these models are developed, the assumption is that digital literacy is good enough to understand the models and be able to apply them. The reality is that we don’t have the infrastructure to accommodate some of these models.”Mmakau says Africa has competitive advantage with its youthful population, a generation that is naturally digitally comfortable and eager to use the technology. However, there is a risk – because other countries have older populations that can be replaced by AI and emerging technologies, the same cannot be said for Africa – as that will only exacerbate the youth unemployment problem.

“AI is brilliant, the problem is if we don’t govern it and teach the youngsters to use AI to improve efficiencies and generate growth, then we bring in something that is good, but actually exacerbating the youth unemployment problem.”

He acknowledges that there are barriers or ongoing challenges for digital transformation to thrive, including electrification.

“You can have the best tech in the world, but if you haven’t addressed the issue around electricity and power, you have a big problem. The second thing is the digital divide is a reality… almost 40% of South Africa’s population don’t have access to the internet and if you go to big rural areas, this percentage goes down to 23% - these are people that don’t have a smartphone, they don’t have internet connectivity and how can we expect them to be digitally included. Digital literacy is a major issue.”

Telkom SA continues to lay fibre, to invest in training, education, and rolling out AI-enabled education platforms. It places a premium on collaboration between telcos, OEMs, finance ial services providers and government to unite behind the country (and continent’s) efforts to leave no one behind in true, empowered digital transformation.



