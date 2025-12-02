SATNAC 2025 Day Two

Yesterday, Serame Taukobong, Group CEO, Telkom SA, underlined the importance of SATNAC 2025 in turning global policy into African progress.
He said Africa’s digital blueprint for sustainable growth is based on the objectives to connect everyone (universal, affordable, and secure broadband), build digital skills (empower the youth with the tools of tomorrow), ensure human-centric AI (technology that serves humanity) and create open infrastructure (platforms that enable innovation and inclusion).
Against this backdrop with emphasis on why Africa’s digital moment is now, Sello Mmakau, Group Chief Digital Officer, Telkom SA led a panel discussion about digital sustainability – the African way.
Mmakau said it is important to define digital sustainability as that which is rooted in the African context - not just about high-tech infrastructure, but that which is viable for Africa.
Panellists included Nomonde White-Ndlovu, Chief Information Officer, Bidvest Bank; Dr Brenda Didi, Chief Risk Officer: Group Digital & Technology, Momentum; and Naeem Seedat, Group Executive: Digital Strategy & Venturing, Telkom SA.
Panellists agreed that technology in Africa is not just about innovation, it’s about empowerment, dignity, sustainability for the future.
They also acknowledged that AI is central to this approach, a powerful tool that can find application in agriculture, education, and healthcare.
However, as Taukobong said in his earlier presentation, the emphasis must be on human-centric AI: “AI must be ethical, transparent and inclusive. It should amplify human potential, not replace it, and human values must guide innovation.
Telkom is collaborating with partners and stakeholders. The company is building AI capability within African startups, and creating solutions for Africa, by Africa.
Seedat added: “Telkom also looks at this through a growth lens – how technology can be used to create the next set of capabilities and products, it is about reinventing the business model … it’s exciting to work on new products, we are moving beyond the prototype!”