Just Energy Transition Implementation Plan gets Cabinet nod

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.

Cabinet has approved the Just Energy Transition Implementation Plan (JET IP), which will guide South Africa’s transition to a low carbon economy through the scaling up of renewable energy sources.

The JET IP sets out a number of interventions SA needs and investments required for the country to transition to a low carbon and climate-resilient economy in line with the National Determined Contributions presented to the United Nations.

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said on Monday Cabinet is of the view that the JET IP demonstrates SA’s commitment to a just transition in line with the country’s energy needs.

She said the JET IP will be driven by a combination of reforms in the energy sector, including the Mpumalanga Just Transition, new energy vehicles and green hydrogen.

“The plan further responds to SA’s commitments under the Paris Agreement and United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, as well as NDP [National Development Plan] commitments.

“The Jet IP will enable SA to gradually meet its carbon emissions reduction commitments, while at same time, it will ensure inclusive economic growth, energy security and employment,” Ntshavheni said during a post-Cabinet media briefing.

Cabinet also approved the use of monies in the Criminal Asset Recovery Account to fight against illegal mining and other crimes.

Ntshavheni said R2 172 359 is allocated to fight illicit mining, which continues to be a threat to the South African economy.

“The money is allocated to the SAPS [South African Police Service], SANDF [South African National Defence Force], Department of Home Affairs and Border Management Agency. The SAPS will use the funding to buy vehicles, helicopters and Nyalas, and will deploy more than 4 000 officers for 18 months,” Ntshavheni explained.

Illegal mining and other organised crimes cost SA billions of rands each year and it affects the country’s position as an investment destination, the minister said.