Final call for nominations: IITPSA President’s Awards 2023

Admire Gwanzura, president of the IITPSA.

Time is running out to nominate outstanding IT CEOs, CIOs or leaders, as well as up-and-coming IT stars, for the Institute of IT Professionals South Africa (IITPSA) President's Awards.

This year, the annual event marks its 66th anniversary and is themed: “IT visionaries: Celebrating the ICT industry’s embrace of the future”.

It recognises ICT professionals who are driving ICT innovation and progress in SA.

The awards, including the IT Personality Award, Visionary CIO Award, Technology Excellence Award, Social Responsibility/Community Award and Dynamism in ICT Youth Award, are billed as the South African ICT sector’s highest accolades.

Nominations close on 15 August at 17:00.

According to the IITPSA, the nomination process is quick and easy, and nominations can be submitted by marketing and communications teams, employers, colleagues, or fellow IT professionals who believe a particular person deserves recognition for their work.

IITPSA president Admire Gwanzura says while the awards have always recognised exceptional achievement in the ICT sector, this year they go further – recognising visionaries who help to shape the future of their organisations and communities.

“The awards have grown in terms of the number of categories, and their stature, since inception; 44 years ago, the IT Personality of the Year was the only industry award we presented.

“Over the years, we expanded the awards to include the Visionary CIO of the Year award, whose winners included Intikhab Shaik, head of technology and solutions delivery at SARS; Sandra La Bella, group CIO of Alexander Forbes; Peter du Plooy, CIO of Engen Petroleum; and Sasol CIO Alec Joannou,” notes Gwanzura.

The IITPSA later added the Technology Excellence Award, Distinguished Service in ICT Award, and more recently the Social Responsibility/Community Award – recognising the importance of ICT with social impact.

According to Gwanzura, previous finalists and winners of the awards have benefited from extensive media exposure and enhanced industry recognition, while their companies enjoy added credibility as a result.

The recognition could also potentially lead to the winners being approached to serve on boards and industry bodies, speak at events, or take up new roles with other organisations – occasionally even in other countries, he adds.

Describing the qualities that winners should possess, he highlights an optimistic outlook and being an energetic person who is able to inspire other people.

“The winners of these awards always have a combination of exceptional expertise and outstanding passion and dynamism.

“Over the years, the winners have been true visionaries: the type of people who see opportunities where others see problems, who lead well and inspire confidence, and who are committed to innovating and growing both their organisations and the country as a whole,” adds Gwanzura.

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in November.

To nominate candidates, visit the IITPSA website.