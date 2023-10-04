ChatGPT: What it really means for customer experience

Is ChatGPT CXO’s friend or foe?

The significance of ChatGPT and other generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools for service delivery is one of the main topics up for discussion at the ITWeb CX Summit 2023 on 5 October at the Maslow Hotel, Sandton.

Gregory Serandos, co-founder of the African Academy of Artificial Intelligence (AAAI), and Larreth Jimu, founder of Melsoft Academy, will deliver the event’s closing talk, posing the question: Is ChatGPT CXO’s friend or foe?

Speaking to ITWeb ahead of the event, Serandos says: “Before ChatGPT, AI was just like any other type of software. It helped us automate, organise, and solve problems. But ChatGPT is different. It does our thinking for us, and it’s only going to get better.”

ChatGPT can become our biggest ally or our most dangerous adversary, he notes.

“Remember when calculators came into the schools? As a general rule, these tools speed up information gathering and get students onto more complex learning fast,” adds Serandos.

The AAAI co-founder believes regulation and governance will play a pivotal role in determining whether AI systems like ChatGPT are viewed as friend or foe. He lists the European Union’s AI Act, which categorises AI systems based on risk levels and prioritises transparency and accountability.

Serandos says the South African government may look to blueprint the AI Act – just as it did the General Data Protection Regulation, which was used as a guideline to create the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA) – and pass it into law very quickly. Acts such as POPIA could also provide a guideline as to how the government can go about regulating AI tools.



Over time Serandos believes that building large language models outside of places like Silicon Valley will generate more culturally relevant results and more open source LLMs will be created around the world.

