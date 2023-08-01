PSICT Forum zones in on public-private partnerships

Communications and digital technologies deputy minister Philly Mapulane.

Communications and digital technologies deputy minister Philly Mapulane will headline the next instalment of the forum for public sector ICT decision-makers, say event organisers.

Now in its seventh year, the upcoming Public Sector ICT (PSICT) Forumwill take place on 17 August, in Menlyn, Pretoria. It will be held under the theme: “Public-private partnerships as the foundation of public sector digital transformation”.

The event will also feature a 45-minute panel discussion with Tumelo Zwane, CIO of the Special Investigating Unit; Nkhanedzeni Lugisani, CIO of the Gautrain Management Agency; and Norbit Williams from the Department of Public Enterprises.

Other speakers include BCX’s Sinamava Hina-Mvoko and Mpho Matsitse.

Co-chaired by Mothibi Ramusi and Mthoko Mncwabe, both CIOs of public sector entities, the PSICT Forum was introduced in September 2016. It is organised by ITWeb Brainstorm, with Telkom subsidiary BCX as the headline sponsor.

The forum is a platform for public sector ICT decision-makers to come together, engage and discuss topics that are key to innovation in service delivery.

It also aims to provide ICT executives the opportunity to detail how they are digitally reinventing their organisations to stay ahead of digital transformation, and the role of the private sector, civil society, public sector and SMMEs in advancing digital inclusion and economic growth.

Past event speakers have included senior public sector officials, such as small business minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, former GovChat CEO and founder Eldrid Jordaan, Dr Sibongiseni Thotsejane, government CIOs, as well as leaders of state-owned entities.