Three ways to expand data protection revenue streams These strategies will enable managed service providers to realise their top business priority for 2023, while reinforcing their value to clients.

With the ever-increasing risk of cyber attacks and data breaches, managed service providers (MSPs) understand the critical role data protection plays in keeping clients safe and secure.

That's probably why 88% of MSPs say that expanding their data protection revenue stream is a top business priority for 2023, according to a recent poll conducted by Arcserve.

But establishing that priority is the easy part. Enacting it is more complicated. So how can MSPs expand their data protection revenue streams? Here are three strategies to make it happen.

Offer the protection that SaaS providers don't

Organisations large and small have wholeheartedly embraced SaaS applications, like Microsoft 365, Google Workspace and Salesforce. Consequently, channel partners have seen a surge in demand for their expertise in deploying and implementing those applications for customers.

MSPs can also offer backup and recovery solutions for SaaS applications as part of their service.

These data protection solutions are much needed because when an organisation transitions to the cloud, the cloud provider does not offer data backup and recovery. It's a shared responsibility between the customer and provider, whether it be Microsoft or Google.

Although they may not openly state it, their terms and conditions contain legal language that clearly says they are not liable for data loss due to data corruption, security breach, or accidental deletion. The onus is on the customer to recover the lost data and repair the damage, not the cloud provider.

It's similar to the arrangement between a driver and an automaker. The manufacturer is responsible for meeting quality and safety standards, but it's up to the driver not to be reckless and crash the car.

Knowing that critical data is backed up and protected against potential threats gives organisations a sense of security and confidence.

Regarding data in the cloud, the customer is responsible for protecting their data. The fine print in SaaS provider contracts protects providers from lawsuits; it does not offer protection for customers against data loss and its financial implications.

There is an opportunity for channel partners to provide that layer of protection for their customers to help them safeguard their data and mitigate risks in the cloud. Specifically, MSPs can offer data protection services that meet the unique needs of their clients.

For example, they can provide backup and recovery services tailored to virtualised environments, SaaS-based applications and remote work environments.

Explain the risks of not having data protection

Educating customers about the importance of safeguarding their SaaS data is crucial. Channel partners should illustrate to customers the risks associated with data loss, accidental deletion, ransomware attacks and other threats that organisations may face in the SaaS environment.

They should highlight how these risks can have severe consequences for business continuity, compliance with data protection regulations and overall peace of mind.

Once they outline the risks, channel partners can explain why SaaS backup and protection are critical in mitigating them. They can demonstrate how backup and protection solutions deliver a necessary layer of security and assurance beyond that cloud service providers offer. They can highlight how these solutions enable customers to recover lost data, restore systems to previous states and protect against ransomware attacks, helping organisations minimise downtime and possible financial damage.

Furthermore, channel partners can emphasise the value of SaaS data protection in terms of business continuity. They can demonstrate how having a reliable backup and protection strategy ensures organisations can quickly recover from data-loss incidents, maintain operational continuity and reduce the impact of any potential data breach or accidental data deletion.

Finally, channel partners can point out the peace of mind that comes with robust data protection. Knowing that critical data is backed up and protected against potential threats gives organisations a sense of security and confidence. It allows them to focus on their core business operations without worrying about data loss and security breaches.

Provide value-added services

MSPs and channel partners can boost their revenue from SaaS backup and protection services by offering extra features that add value for their customers.

For example, MSPs should provide automated backups at regular intervals or on a scheduled basis, which reduces the risk of data loss due to human error. They should also offer the ability to recover data granularly, such as individual files, folders or e-mails.

This kind of granular recovery option enables customers to restore specific data items without restoring the entire backup, thus providing greater flexibility and efficiency in the data recovery process.

One of the primary challenges with SaaS data is privacy and security. MSPs can offer services that ensure customer data is backed up securely and compliantly stored with relevant regulations, such as GDPR or HIPAA.

To ensure data protection and compliance with regulations, MSPs can provide features like data encryption, access controls and regular security audits.

These kinds of services are especially valuable for customers with specific compliance requirements. By offering these features, MSPs can differentiate themselves from competitors and maximise their revenue.

Finally, SaaS backup and protection is an essential service that MSPs and VARs can provide to their clients. But to do it well, they should stay updated with the evolving SaaS backup and protection market trends.

By delivering the latest and most relevant solutions to their customers, channel partners can maintain a competitive-edge and build a more profitable business in 2023.

