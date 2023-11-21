ServiceNow launches major expansion to Now Assist generative AI portfolio with new capabilities to transform experiences, increase productivity • Now Assist in Virtual Agent, flow generation and Now Assist for Field Service Management are the latest in powerful GenAI solutions to be embedded into the ServiceNow Platform.

• Features enhance ServiceNow’s broad portfolio of practical generative AI applications that are helping customers transform how they work.

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), which positions itself as the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, has launched a major expansion to its Now Assist generative AI portfolio with new capabilities to transform experiences and increase productivity. Available to all customers today, Now Assist in Virtual Agent, flow generation and Now Assist for Field Service Management (FSM) are the latest powerful GenAI solutions to be embedded into the ServiceNow Platform. All three solutions enhance ServiceNow’s portfolio of practical generative AI applications that are helping customers transform how they work.

Gartner forecasts: “Between 2023 and 2027, $3 trillion dollars will be spent on AI,” and “GenAI represents 36% of total AI spending.” As organisations across industries begin deploying GenAI, many ServiceNow customers are already realising cost savings, growth and cross-enterprise efficiency and productivity improvements. Now Assist accelerates customers’ digital transformation journeys with fast implementations and quick return on investment.

"Our customers are facing increasingly complex and competitive dynamics across industries and AI holds the key to enabling faster execution, smarter decision-making and greater business agility,” said CJ Desai, president and chief operating officer at ServiceNow. “ServiceNow is leading the charge by intelligently integrating generative AI into the core of the Now Platform and enabling organisations to harness AI securely and confidently to drive unprecedented speed to value for their business."

Accelerating end-to-end digital transformation with natural language interfaces on a single intelligent platform

Now Assist in Virtual Agent, flow generation and Now Assist for FSM are immediate productivity multipliers for customers by reducing time spent searching, summarising and creating basic information while enabling conversational self-service, incident deflection and workflow automation.

Now Assist in Virtual Agent helps organisations create and deploy advanced generative AI chat experiences in 15 minutes or less with enhanced guided set-up capabilities. Customers and employees can now solve issues and get what they need fast, while allowing organisations to increase call deflection rates. It provides better self-service with a generative AI-powered conversational experience that pulls in the most relevant information or actions from a customer's knowledge base and service catalogue. New updates for Now Assist in Virtual Agent include Q&A in Knowledge Management and multi-turn conversations for ordering catalogue items or making service requests, with the ability to provide additional information directly within the chat. Much like how people communicate in everyday life, these updates allow employees and customers to have conversational experiences for fast, more relevant self-service.

Flow generation accelerates workflow development on the Now Platform by helping admins and developers generate workflow blueprints for fast development at scale. It converts plain text into low-code workflows so developers no longer need to build flow automations from scratch, improving the time-to-value for organisations and reducing the automation backlog. Once the initial workflow is established, developers can easily make continuous adjustments and refinements using the no-code design interface in App Engine.



Now Assist for Field Service Management (FSM) helps field service teams deliver better, more proactive experiences and accelerate productivity with generative AI. The new solution uses generative AI to access all activity, parts and incidental data to summarise work order tasks, which are critical for field technicians who are moving from site to site and rely on mobile devices to get their most important work done. By simplifying the work order process, Now Assist for FSM improves technician and customer experiences along with documentation, compliance and consistency.

As announced previously, leading companies and innovative organisations are already early adopters of Now Assist, including CBRE, Deloitte, Teleperformance and a US government agency. NVIDIA is also a customer, as well as a ServiceNow technology partner.

“Leading companies around the world are using generative AI to transform productivity,” said Sonu Nayyar, chief information officer at NVIDIA. “Our team will be using NVIDIA-powered ServiceNow Now Assist features like case summarisation and question-answering to bring efficiencies to our operations with generative AI.”

AI at the foundation of the Now Platform

ServiceNow’s generative AI strategy provides customers with broad and secure LLM support, through either general purpose LLMs or ServiceNow‑developed models. General‑purpose LLMs provide customer flexibility and currently include access to Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service LLM and OpenAI API. ServiceNow’s domain specific Now LLM is purpose-built for ServiceNow workflows, use cases and processes. ServiceNow’s Now LLM provides customers with responsibly sourced and secure LLM support, allowing for excellent end-user experiences along with high levels of transparency, governance and data security.

ServiceNow has been leading the charge to provide customers with secure, enterprise-wide generative AI solutions out of the box and seamlessly connecting them to workflows, unlocking the value of the Now Platform and providing even faster time-to-value for customers. In the recently launched Now Platform Vancouver release, ServiceNow integrated generative AI across all workflows on the Now Platform, with the introduction of Now Assist for IT Service Management (ITSM), Now Assist for Customer Service Management (CSM), Now Assist for HR Service Delivery (HRSD) and Now Assist for Creator.

With the additional capabilities announced today, the ServiceNow intelligent platform can accelerate digital transformation by providing a natural language GenAI interface that seamlessly connects with the service catalogue, simplifying access to information and desired actions and increasing the speed of cross-organisational execution.

Availability

The new solutions announced today are generally available in the ServiceNow Store.

