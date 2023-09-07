Telkom board member calls it quits

Telkom says the resignation follows recent developments which resulted in “capacity constraints”.

Naidene Ford-Hoon, independent non-executive director at Telkom, has resigned from the telecoms operator, with effect from 6 September.

According to a shareholder notice, her resignation follows recent developments which resulted in “capacity constraints” within the company.

Ford-Hoon was appointed as an independent non-executive director of the board in October 2022 and served as a member on the audit and risk committees. These board committees will remain duly constituted following Ford-Hoon’s resignation, says the company.

“The Telkom board extends its gratitude to Ms Ford-Hoon for her contribution to the company during her tenure and wishes her well in her future endeavours,” says Telkom in a statement.

Ford-Hoon has over 25 years of working experience, mainly in finance divisions as head of the finance functions, ensuring sound governance and accountability. She has 17 years’ experience in the financial services sector.

She holds a BCom and B Compt Hons (certificate of theory in accountancy) and is accredited as a chartered accountant with the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants.