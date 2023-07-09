Vodacom investigates fire at Cape office

Vodacom says the cause of the fire that engulfed its Cape Town-based regional head-quarters in Century City Boulevard is being investigated.

This morning, the Cape Town City’s Fire and Rescue Services were called to the scene of the operator’s burning building, which is situated near the Canal Walk Shopping Centre.

Pictures shared by eyewitnesses on Twitter show the fire torching through parts of the building, and firefighters tackling the blaze, which appears to have started at the roof of the building – which is covered in solar panels.

Vodacom Group spokesperson Byron Kennedy explains: “We can confirm that the fire at our offices in Century City has been contained and that the incident won't have an impact on our regional or national network.”

According to Kennedy, the building was successfully evacuated earlier today and no injuries were sustained as a result of the incident.

Speculation is rife that the cause of the fire may have been the solar panels on the building’s rooftop, however Kennedy, tells ITWeb the telco won’t be commenting on any speculation.

“We will investigate the cause of the fire and take appropriate action,” he adds.