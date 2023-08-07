GP’s pothole app now pinpoints faulty robots

The Gauteng roads department says 7 418 potholes have been reported since the launch of the PotholeFixGP app.

Gauteng residents can now use the PotholeFixGP app to report faulty traffic lights on provincial and municipal roads.

Developed in partnership with the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport introduced the province-wide app in May 2022, to improve the detection and reporting of potholes.

The app, it said at the time, allows community members and road users to report poor road conditions and other road maintenance issues that require attention.

In a statement, the provincial roads department says 7 418 potholes have been reported via the app to date.

“The added function [to report faulty robots] is intended to enhance user experience. It is ultimately set up to improve service delivery to the people of Gauteng.

“The app can provide a status update of the traffic signal and potholes, ranging from reported, assigned and to complete. It further allows for checking and verifying whether a reported traffic signal/pothole is on a municipal, provincial or national (Sanral) road.

“PotholeFixGP serves to build relationships with motorists and road users, so they become the eyes and ears of the department in keeping road infrastructure conditions conducive for a safe and pleasant driving experience.”

As rolling electricity blackouts continue, Gauteng motorists have to deal with non-functioning traffic lights. Resultantly, initiatives aimed at keeping the province’s traffic lights on are increasingly being rolled out.

Last month, Vodacom SA partnered with the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) to power traffic lights at busy intersections during load-shedding.

Similarly, MTN entered into a service level agreement with the JRA, which will see the mobile operator provide backup power to the traffic lights located near its base stations in Soweto.

Since its launch, the PotholeFixGP app has garnered 9 250 downloads, reveals Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, Gauteng MEC forpublic transport and road infrastructure.

“We are encouraged by the rising numbers of downloads. The department further urges Gauteng residents to download the app and report road maintenance issues that need attention,” says Diale-Tlabela.

PotholeFixGP is downloadable from the Google Play Store and App Store.