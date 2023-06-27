BUI recognised as winner of 2023 Microsoft South Africa Partner of the Year Award

BUI today announced it has won the 2023 Microsoft South Africa Partner of the Year Award. The company was honoured among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

“It’s a testament to our people, and to the customers we partner with every day, that we’ve won this prestigious accolade for the third time in just seven years,” says BUI Global CEO Ryan Roseveare, noting previous victories in 2017 and 2020. “At BUI, our mission is to deliver cutting-edge, cloud-centric solutions that empower our customers to be more productive, secure and resilient. This award acknowledges not only our best-in-class capabilities, but also our ongoing commitment to help local organisations operate securely and sustainably within South Africa’s evolving business climate.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognise Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services and devices during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honourees chosen from a set of more than 4 200 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. BUI was recognised for providing outstanding solutions and services in South Africa.

The Microsoft South Africa Partner of the Year Award acknowledges accomplishments and innovations from a partner at the country level, recognising a partner that has built solutions and services on the Microsoft Cloud and had substantial growth in its customer base and revenue. This award celebrates successes related to cloud technology and entrepreneurial spirit, and highlights partner efforts in driving social impact.

“Congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2023 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards!” said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice-President of Global Partner Solutions at Microsoft. “The innovative new solutions and services that positively impact customers and enable digital transformation from this year’s winners demonstrate the best of what’s possible with the Microsoft Cloud.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced annually prior to the company’s global partner conference, Microsoft Inspire, which will take place on 18-19 July this year.

Additional details on the 2023 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner blog: https://aka.ms/POTYA2023_announcement

The complete list of categories, winners and finalists can be found at: https://partner.microsoft.com/en-US/inspire/awards/winners

BUI is a born-in-South-Africa global technology consultancy and cloud solution provider with three local branches as well as international offices in East Africa, the United Kingdom and the United States. A Microsoft Partner for more than 20 years, BUI is a powerhouse of technical expertise and experience across the Microsoft Cloud.

BUI has achieved the highest level of recognition from Microsoft as a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Microsoft Cloud, with all six Microsoft Solutions Partner designations under its belt. This hallmark of excellence signals BUI’s proven abilities in business applications, data and AI (Azure), digital and app innovation (Azure), infrastructure (Azure), modern work and Security.

In addition, BUI is the only home-grown Microsoft Azure Expert MSP in South Africa and a proud Microsoft Security Experts MXDR Partner, FastTrack Ready Partner and member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association. With Azure services at the forefront, BUI is dedicated to helping customers monitor, manage, and protect their IT environments around the clock.

