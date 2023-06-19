Survey on challenges in ERP and CRM goes live

Warren O’Reilly, head of ProActive, Mint Group.

An ITWeb survey on the challenges faced in ERP and CRM, being conducted in partnership with Mint Group, has gone live. The objective of the survey is to better understand the needs and challenges facing organisations using a CRM or ERP system, who wish to either upgrade, enhance, expand, migrate or implement a new system.

Warren O’Reilly, the Mint Group Head of ProActive, explains, “We want to understandwhat customers lookfor in their existing and prospective CRM and ERP solutions.”

A 2020 survey on core business applications conducted by ITWeb and Mint Group indicated that 64% of respondents use Microsoft Dynamics. However, according to O’Reilly, “Today’s customers don’t know if they are a Dynamics Business Central or a Dynamics Finance and Supply Chain customer. It generally requires months of analysis and a fair amount of consulting fees to establish the right fit for each customer. We also find that customers typically don’t know if they can afford a new ERP or CRM system.



“The good news is that we have broken ground with an innovative way of compressing six months of analysis into weeks of guided analysis. We've created a compressed time-to-value offering by combining people, processes and technology.”

To gather further insights into the utilisation of CRM/ERP solutions by South African organisations, the survey poses the following questions:

What are the main challenges faced with the organisation’s ERP / CRM system? What are the main reasons your organisation has not yet implemented an ERP / CRM system? Does your organisation use a CRM and/or ERP solution that operates as a standalone system?

O’Reilly says, “We want to find out how happy businesses are with their CRM and/or ERP systems, as well as whether they feel they’re getting adequate support for these systems.”

We encourage IT decision makers to set aside a few minutes to participate in the survey, and stand a chance to win a lucky draw prize, a Takealot voucher to the value of R3 000.

The detailed results of the survey, and the prize winner, will be published on ITWeb.

To play your role in compiling this trends report on challenges faced in ERP and CRM, click on the link below:

https://www.itweb.co.za/survey/VKA3WwMdYzqrydZa



























