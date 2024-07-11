1Stream: Leader in transforming customer experiences

1Stream CX empowers customers.

Customer experience (CX) is the competitive landscape of the modern business world. Businesses that prioritise a seamless and personalised customer journey are more likely to win customer loyalty and drive growth. But achieving exceptional CX can be a challenge, especially with siloed systems and disjointed communication channels.

This is where 1Stream steps in. As a leader in CX innovation, 1Stream offers an all-in-one platform that integrates AI to transform the way businesses connect with their customers, the company says.

Empowering customers with intelligent self-service

Imagine a customer needing a quick answer to a simple question. Traditionally, they might have to wait on hold to speak to an agent. With 1Stream CX, AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants can provide immediate support. These intelligent tools can answer frequently asked questions, troubleshoot common problems and even direct customers to relevant knowledge base articles.

Taking self-service further with predictive AI

1Stream CX takes self-service a step further with the power of predictive AI. This advanced technology goes beyond reactive support by analysing customer data and past interactions to anticipate their needs. Imagine a world where:

AI-powered Agent Assist suggests professional, casual or informal wording, ensuring perfect grammar for every response.

Targeted messages are suggested to a customer nearing the end of their service plan, highlighting upgrade options or renewal procedures.

Potential service disruptions are identified before they occur, prompting the system to proactively notify customers and offer solutions.

This proactive approach eliminates the need for customers to wait for problems to arise. By anticipating their needs and offering relevant solutions beforehand, 1Stream CX empowers customers and creates a smoother, more satisfying experience.

Personalisation: The heart of AI-driven self-service

The real power of AI lies in its ability to personalise the customer experience. 1Stream CX leverages customer data to personalise communication, knowledge base suggestions and chatbot interactions. This ensures that customers find the most relevant information quickly and efficiently.

The power of empowered customers

Providing self-service options with the added benefit of proactive support leads to several key benefits:

Reduced wait times and improved resolution times: Customers can find answers and resolve issues independently, eliminating the need to wait on hold for agents.

Increased customer satisfaction: Convenient and immediate support options, along with proactive problem-solving, lead to happier customers who feel valued and empowered.

The impact of self-service on your business

Studies have shown that self-service options can significantly improve customer satisfaction and operational efficiency. Here are some key statistics:

67% of millennials prefer self-service options . (Source: Microsoft)

. (Source: Microsoft) Businesses that implement self-service report a 50% decrease in call volume. (Source: The Service Desk Institute)

(Source: The Service Desk Institute) When customers successfully use self-service options, they are 10% more likely to repurchase from that company. (Source: American Express)

These statistics highlight the significant impact that self-service options, combined with proactive AI support, can have on the customer experience and the bottom line.

1Stream is a South African-based technology company that has been supporting businesses for 15 years. We help companies keep pace with the ever-changing face of customer communication by crafting CX solutions, with a specific focus on automation and AI. We go beyond the contact centre and into the back-office to improve workflow and ultimately drive down the cost to serve while creating simple, seamless and sophisticated customer experiences.


