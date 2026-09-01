4Sight ramps up AI strategy with exco appointments

Top to bottom left: Eric van der Merwe, group chief financial officer, 4Sight; Essich Wassenaar, group frontier operations officer; Tertius Zitzke, group chief executive officer; and Nick Botha, chief channel partner officer.

4Sight Holdings has appointed three technology and business leaders to its executive committee (exco) as it accelerates the execution of its artificial intelligence (AI)-first growth strategy .

Effective immediately, Clark Fourie takes on the role of chief information technology officer (CITO), Jeandré du Randt becomes chief business environment officer (CBEO), while Essich Wassenaar has been appointed group frontier operations officer (GFOO).

According to a statement, the appointments are intended to support the development of 4Sight’s intellectual property, 4AI – 4Sight Automated Intelligence, while driving automation across the company’s commercial, technical and operational leadership.

The company says its AI transformation is being driven by four pillars: data, process, training and change.

As organisations move from AI experimentation towards enterprise-wide adoption, 4Sight says aligning technology, data, operations and business outcomes is becoming increasingly important.

Group CEO Tertius Zitzke says the new appointments will help the company integrate its capabilities and accelerate AI adoption.

“Artificial intelligence is fundamentally changing how businesses operate, compete and create impact. Clark, Jeandré and Essich have each demonstrated the ability to build, scale and deliver within 4Sight. Their expanded mandates will help us integrate our capabilities more effectively, hasten the practical adoption of AI and position the group for renewed success in a rapidly changing market."

As CITO, Fourie will lead 4Sight’s Information Technologies Cluster, which includes its ERP, CRM and human capital divisions.

According to the company, his responsibilities will include strengthening alignment across these capabilities and integrating AI into the systems and processes supporting customer operations.

4Sight says Fourie will also focus on expanding integrated, AI-enabled business management solutions aimed at helping customers become more connected, productive and autonomous.

Du Randt, as CBEO, will lead 4Sight’s Business Environment Cluster, covering data and AI, cyber security, digital innovation, ESG and sustainability.

He previously played a role in establishing and growing 4Sight’s Data Enablement and AI business.

In his expanded role, he will focus on scaling these capabilities across the wider cluster and improving collaboration between specialist business units.

His mandate also includes driving sustainable and profitable growth through integrated data, AI and digital transformation solutions.

Meanwhile, Wassenaar’s new role as GFOO will focus on operational excellence, execution enablement, systems integration and the expansion of frontier capabilities across the group.

He will be responsible for improving alignment between strategy, technology and delivery, while strengthening group-wide execution frameworks, operational governance and technology enablement.

4Sight says the position is intended to support a more integrated, AI-enabled operating environment, while improving execution consistency and customer outcomes.

The three new exco members will support 4Sight’s AI-first strategy, including the scaling of its intellectual property and industry-focused solutions.

The company says the executive changes are also aimed at improving integration between its commercial, technical and operational capabilities as customers move from AI experimentation towards practical applications.

Zitzke points out the strengthened leadership structure will provide a foundation for the company's next phase of growth.

"The future belongs to organisations that can combine innovation with disciplined execution. By strengthening our executive leadership team, we are creating the foundation for the next chapter of growth at 4Sight, while ensuring we continue to deliver meaningful outcomes for all our stakeholders.”