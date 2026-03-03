Stronger 4Sight board to govern AI growth strategy

4Sight’s recently restructured board.

JSE-listed technology group 4Sight has reinforced its corporate governance framework with the appointment of two independent non-executive directors and the structured succession of a long-serving board member.

In a SENS announcement, the company confirmed that Professor Adrian Saville and Tshepo Shabangu have been appointed as independent non-executive directors, effective 2 March.

Their appointments follow the resignation of Johan Nel, who stepped down on 27 February, as part of a planned succession process.

According to a statement, the changes are aimed at strengthening board independence, skills depth and diversity, in alignment with the King Code on Corporate Governance and evolving King V principles.

“Board independence is a cornerstone of effective governance and long-term value creation,” comments Kamil Patel, chairperson of the 4Sight board.

“The appointments reinforce our commitment to an independent, skilled and diverse board that acts in the best interests of shareholders and stakeholders.”

Saville brings more than 25 years’ experience across capital markets, investment management, corporate strategy and private markets. His career includes senior leadership roles at Cannon Capital Advisors and Boutique Asset Management.

He is founder and director of Boundless World Proprietary, a strategic advisory firm, and holds a professorship in economics, finance and strategy at the Gordon Institute of Business Science. His academic credentials include an MCom (Economics, cum laude) and a PhD in Philosophy.

Shabangu contributes more than two decades of governance and legal expertise, with experience in board leadership, policy development and committee oversight. She holds BProc, LLB and LLM (Comparative Law, magna cum laude, University of Bonn) qualifications and is an attorney and notary public of the High Court of South Africa.

She currently serves on the board of Astral Food. Her governance experience spans remuneration, audit and risk, workplace ethics, diversity and ESG oversight.

“The 4Sight board operates in alignment with the principles of the King Code, including the evolving King V framework, with a strong emphasis on ethical leadership, accountability, transparency and independent oversight,” says Patel.

“Independent non-executive directors play a critical role in ensuring robust challenge, sound judgement and balanced decision-making.”

Patel also acknowledged Nel’s contribution to the board, noting his role in shaping its governance maturity and culture.

Governance as AI enablement

Group CEO Tertius Zitzke positioned the strengthened board as an enabler of execution, particularly as the company scales its data and artificial intelligence (AI) strategy.

“Strong corporate governance is not about constraint; it is about enablement. The independence and quality of the 4Sight board provide executive management with the confidence, guidance and challenge required to execute strategy responsibly and sustainably,” comments Zitzke.

“The board’s unwavering support, combined with clear governance guardrails, allows executive directors to focus on performance, innovation and stakeholder value, while ensuring decision-making remains aligned with the highest ethical and governance standards.”

Looking ahead, Zitzke notes the group is focused on helping organisations unlock measurable business value from data and AI over the next three years.

“We are moving beyond experimentation toward scaled, responsible AI adoption that improves productivity, decision-making and operational performance across industries.

“Our strategy is focused on embedding AI across the enterprise − from operational technology and business systems, to customer engagement and executive decision support. This requires strong governance, ethical oversight and an independent board that ensures innovation is balanced with accountability.”

Following the changes, board committees have been reconstituted as follows:

Audit and risk committee:

Andrew Murgatroyd (chairperson)

Kamil Patel

Professor Adrian Saville

Remuneration and nominations committee:

Christopher Crowe (chairperson)

Marichen Mortimer

Tshepo Shabangu

Social and ethics committee

Marichen Mortimer (chairperson)

Douglas Ramaphosa

Tertius Zitzke