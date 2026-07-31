80 unemployed youths unlock digital opportunities

MTN celebrates 80 graduates from the Western Cape who completed its Digital Skills for Digital Jobs programme. (Image source: MTN South Africa’s Facebook page)

MTN South Africa says 80 unemployed young people have graduated from its Digital Skills for Digital Jobs (DS4DJ) programme in the Western Cape.

The participants earned accredited qualifications in data analytics, systems development and cyber security .

The graduates were selected from 623 applicants, with women making up 63% of the cohort.

The six-month programme was delivered through the MTN SA Foundation and MTN Skills Academy, in partnership with the EBL Institute of Business and Technology and G-CITI Campus (I-CAN Centre).

The initiative was supported by the Western Cape government and City of Cape Town, among other stakeholders.

Nompilo Morafo, group chief sustainability and corporate affairs officer at MTN Group, says young people will play a defining role in South Africa's future success.

“Every young person equipped with relevant skills represents new potential for our economy. By creating access to quality digital training, we are helping young South Africans unlock opportunities for themselves, while contributing to the skills South Africa needs to grow and compete.”

According to MTN, the latest cohort brings the number of young South Africans who have completed DS4DJ over the past two years to more than 1 600. This includes 900 participants selected from across all nine provinces in 2024 and a further 742 graduates who completed the programme in 2025.

The programme combines accredited technical training with work-readiness and personal development support.

Dr Thabo Pitse, chief executive officer of EBL Institute of Business and Technology, says the programme demonstrates the value of collaboration in preparing young people for the modern workplace.

“Industry-aligned, accredited training remains one of the most effective ways to improve employability. Through partnerships such as DS4DJ, young people gain practical skills, recognised qualifications and greater confidence to pursue meaningful career opportunities.”

The programme comes as demand for digital and technology skills continues to grow, while businesses and government face ongoing challenges in developing the talent needed to support South Africa's digital economy.

MTN says partnerships between business, government and education institutions will remain important in expanding access to digital skills and improving young people's prospects in the technology sector.

Higher education and training minister Buti Manamela has called for stronger collaboration between government, business, skills institutions and start-ups to expand opportunities for young people.

According to a recent Pnet Job Market Trends Report, South Africa is experiencing a measurable disconnect between the academic qualifications employers require and the talent available in the job market.

Meanwhile, South Africa's youth unemployment rate rose to 45.8% in the first quarter of 2026, with 4.7 million young people aged 15 to 34 unemployed, according to Statistics SA.