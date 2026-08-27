A bad ending can rewrite the whole customer journey: The psychology of contact centres.

Customer experience is often measured as though every moment carries equal weight. The wait time matters, so does the transfer, agent interaction and resolution. Yet this is not how human memory works. We do not store an experience as a perfect recording and then review every part of it fairly. Instead, certain moments rise above the rest and become the fragments through which the whole experience is remembered.

This is the idea behind the Peak-End Rule.

The Peak-End Rule is a behavioural principle that suggests people judge an experience largely by two moments: the most emotionally intense point, known as the peak, and the way the experience ended. The peak does not have to be positive. It may be the moment the customer realises money has disappeared from an account, the moment they are transferred for the fourth time, or the moment an agent finally takes ownership and creates relief. The end is the final emotional and practical impression left behind. It is the moment that tells the customer whether the problem is under control, whether the organisation can be trusted, and whether the interaction truly moved forward.

This matters because the experience a customer lives through and the experience they later remember are not always the same. A customer may endure a difficult journey and still leave with a relatively positive impression if the final interaction creates clarity, reassurance and confidence. They may think, “It was frustrating, but they handled it well in the end.” Another customer may move through a mostly efficient journey and still remember it negatively because the final moments were vague, rushed or unresolved. The process may have worked, but the customer left uncertain.

That uncertainty is the problem.

Contact centres are often designed around operational completion.

A ticket is logged -> A workflow is triggered -> A case is transferred -> A task is closed.

From the organisation’s perspective, the interaction may be finished. From the customer’s perspective, however, the experience may still be hanging open. Consider the difference between these two endings.

“The issue has been logged. Someone will contact you.”

“I have logged the issue under reference number 4821. The payments team will review it by 15:00 tomorrow, and you will receive an SMS when the review is complete.”

Operationally, both agents may have performed the same task. Psychologically, they have created two very different experiences. The first ending leaves several questions unanswered. Who is taking ownership? When will the customer hear back? What happens if nobody contacts them? Is there anything else they need to do?

The second ending gives the customer a clear sense of direction. It names the next step, the owner, the timeframe and the form of confirmation. The problem may not yet be fully resolved, but the uncertainty has been reduced.

This is one of the most practical benefits of understanding the Peak-End Rule. It reminds CX leaders that the final moments of an interaction should be designed with intention. A good ending does not require a dramatic gesture but instead it requires clarity.

The customer should understand what happened, what happens next, whether they need to take any action and how they will know the issue has progressed. Those four elements turn operational closure into customer closure. The benefit is not only a better final impression.

A well-designed ending can improve trust, reduce repeat contact, prevent unnecessary follow-up and give customers confidence that the organisation is in control. It can also support agents by giving them a clear structure for closing complex interactions. Instead of ending a conversation because the system says the task is complete, they can end it when the customer knows where they stand.

The Peak-End Rule also helps explain why service recovery matters so much.

Businesses often assume that a poor experience has permanently damaged the relationship. Sometimes it has. But customers are not always looking for perfection. They are often looking for evidence that the organisation recognises the problem, takes responsibility and knows how to put it right.

A difficult peak can sometimes be softened by a strong ending. An agent who acknowledges the frustration, explains the resolution clearly and follows through on the promise can change the meaning of the journey. The customer may still remember the problem, but they may also remember that the business responded well when it mattered.

That does not mean companies can neglect the rest of the journey and simply finish with a polished closing script. The Peak-End Rule is not a shortcut around long waits, poor routing, repeated transfers or disconnected systems. A good ending cannot consistently repair a badly designed experience. The lesson is not that only the final moment matters. The lesson is that the final moment matters more than many organisations realise. It also cannot be designed in isolation.

Agents need context if they are expected to create clear and confident endings. They need to understand the customer’s history, the reason for the contact, what has already happened, what the customer is feeling and which team is responsible for the next step. Without that information, even a capable agent is forced to close the interaction with vague language.The Peak-End Rule ultimately reveals something simple about customer experience.

People do not remember journeys as a sequence of equal moments. They remember the moments that carried the most emotion, and they remember how the story ended. That is why the end of an interaction should never be treated as administration. It is the moment where confusion can become clarity, frustration can become relief and a difficult experience can still become evidence that the organisation can be trusted.