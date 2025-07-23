ABB supports UP’s STEM initiative

ABB empowering high school learners at the University of Pretoria.

ABB South Africa has partnered with the University of Pretoria to support EBIT Week 2025, a four-day programme designed to inspire and engage Grade 10, 11 and 12 learners through immersive science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) learning experiences.

As the world marks World Youth Skills Day this month, ABB says there is an urgent need to equip young people with the future-ready skills required to thrive in a rapidly changing economy.

Organised by the Faculty of Engineering, Built Environment and Information Technology (EBIT), the event introduces learners to the practical and theoretical dimensions of engineering and technology, while providing exposure to industry environments.

According to the World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2023, Africa will need more than 23 million STEM graduates by 2030 to meet the demands of the labour market. In SA, this challenge is compounded by a shortage of engineers, scientists and technical professionals, as well as declining enrolments in core science and mathematics subjects.

During the event, participants explored ABB’s Digital Solutions Centre, where they engaged directly with advanced automation, virtual reality and digitalisation technologies that are shaping the fourth industrial revolution.

Learners also toured ABB’s demo vehicles, attended motivational talks by ABB professionals and young graduates, and took part in interactive sessions.

“At ABB, we believe that the future of our country and continent lies in the hands of young people who are empowered with the skills to shape tomorrow’s industries,” says Cynthia Khoali, corporate social responsibility manager at ABB.

“It is not enough to simply talk about the importance of STEM. We must show young people what’s possible, spark their curiosity and give them the confidence to believe that they belong in these spaces. EBIT Week does exactly that. It opens doors, breaks barriers and plants the seeds of ambition that can grow into lifelong careers.”

ABB aims to help close the gender gap in technical fields and ensure that more South African youth are equipped to thrive in high-demand careers.

Khoali says: “When young people have the chance to see, touch and experience the future for themselves, something shifts inside them. It changes their perspective. Suddenly, they can see themselves not just as spectators of innovation, but as the future engineers, creators and problem-solvers who will drive it. That is the power of programmes like this. It is about creating real moments of inspiration that can unlock life-changing opportunities.”