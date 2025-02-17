Accelerator seeks innovative e-health start-ups

The accelerator provides tailored support for companies that can improve pandemic resilience across the continent.

African health-tech start-ups are invited to apply for the fifth edition of the African Union Development Agency’s (AUDA-NEPAD’s) Home-Grown Solutions Accelerator for Pandemic Resilience.

The AUDA-NEPAD, in partnership with the Japan International Cooperation Agency, launched the accelerator in Africa with the aim to strengthen the continent’s ability to respond to future disease outbreaks.

According to a statement, the accelerator is run by a team with expertise in healthcare, manufacturing and supporting businesses in Africa.

The team works in collaboration with the selected start-ups to design and deliver a customised, six-month acceleration roadmap, to support the company's specific growth needs.

“Pandemics are increasing in frequency and severity, with devastating social and economic costs. COVID-19 highlighted persistent gaps in health systems that hinder many African countries’ ability to respond, notably low healthcare capacity and a reliance on external supply chains.

“Currently, many of these promising African companies face challenges in scaling operations and impact, particularly cross-border and into adjacent business lines. The accelerator programme can strengthen Africa's ability to respond to future disease outbreaks,” say the organisers.

E-health start-ups from across Africa (African Union member states) are welcome to apply.

The goal is to provide tailored acceleration planning and support for companies that can meaningfully improve pandemic resilience across the continent.

A pilot featuring five East African start-ups was launched in 2021, followed by a successful Pan-African expansion in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Over the years, participants consisted of DrugStoc, AHN, Revital, Rology and Zuri Health, among others. They were assisted by a supporting network that includes GIZ, Rwandan Development Board, AAIC, World Food Programme, World Health Organisation, UNIDO and VKAV.

Applications are open until 28 February.