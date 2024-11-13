Black-founded start-ups receive Google boost

The start-ups selected to be part of the Google for Start-ups Accelerator Africa: Black Founders programme.

Internet search giant Google has selected six start-ups for the 2024 cohort of the Google for Start-ups Accelerator Africa: Black Founders programme.

This follows last month’s invitation for black-owned South African start-ups to apply for the hybrid accelerator initiative, which will run until March 2025.

The 2024 cohort was revealed at an event coinciding with this year’s Africa Tech Festival.

In a statement, Google says the tech start-ups will receive up to R1 million each in non-dilutive funding, as well as up to R3.6 million in Google Cloud credits.

Folarin Aiyegbusi, head of Start-ups Ecosystem, Africa at Google, says: “We are acutely aware of the crucial role entrepreneurs play in the survival and sustainability of the economy and the contribution these businesses make to social development.

“Aside from the funding and credits they will receive, Google will also be providing one-on-one training and networking with mentors to address the unique challenges faced by each business.”

According to Google, the start-ups are among a growing number of African businesses actively working to address the socio-economic needs of communities.

“It's encouraging to see the positive move toward enabling more start-ups within the tech ecosystem, all of which will ultimately foster digital transformation and drive inclusion and accessibility for communities across South Africa and the continent at large,” notes Aiyegbusi.

The selected start-ups are:

Aveade: An online marketplace connecting buyers and sellers, with a focus on accessibility and diverse product offerings.

Breaze Delivery: An on-demand delivery platform that connects businesses with a network of drivers to facilitate deliveries.

Mapha Logistics: Empowers township, peri-urban and rural merchants with innovative digital tools to streamline their business operations.

Swagshack: An online street fashion order and delivery service that serves as an intermediary between upcoming fashion brands and customers.

Vuleka: An e-commerce and fintech platform that connects informal township businesses to customers through online and offline channels.

Wisi-Oi: A video-based resell fashion platform for people to buy and sell pre-loved fashion.

The new cohort joins previous accelerator and black founders fund start-ups from Africa, Europe, Brazil and the US, which have collectively received more than $30 million in funding to develop their businesses, according to Google.

“We are excited to see how each of the selected businesses will use this opportunity to bridge digital gaps, break down barriers to accessibility, and ultimately ensure digital transformation takes place across the continent and globally,” concludes Aiyegbusi.