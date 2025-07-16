Access to affordable training tops wishlist for SA businesses, employees

Morne Hugo, vendor alliances executive, Mecer Inter-Ed. (Image: Supplied)

In June, ITWeb and Mecer Inter-Ed partnered in an online survey to find out how businesses and individuals in SA view the value of IT training and certification.

The survey aimed to explore whether businesses think there's value in paying a training services provider and, if so, what is that value, and does the market understand that value.

A total of 219 valid responses were captured. Of those, the majority (69%) were IT professionals who take or are interested in taking IT training. Almost a third (31%) of respondents were either a training manager, HR professional or team lead responsible for planning, managing or budgeting for IT staff training.

Of the pool of respondents that included training managers, HR professionals or team leads, almost half (43%) provide technical training for their IT staff continuously throughout the year; 31% provide it as needed, based on demand or projects; and 21% do it rarely or only when required.

Morne Hugo, vendor alliances executive at Mecer Inter-Ed, comments: “The data clearly shows that Microsoft certifications are the most popular among the respondent pool, both in terms of current qualifications and future interest. This strong preference highlights the ongoing relevance of Microsoft technologies in the South African IT landscape, as well as the perceived value of these certifications among professionals.

“Given this consistent demand, we believe it underscores the need for organisations to provide regular and structured training opportunities to help their staff remain up to date with evolving Microsoft platforms and best practices. By offering more frequent training, employers can better support their teams’ career growth and ensure their skills remain aligned with market needs.”

However, asked how often technical training occurred, only 6% of this pool of respondents say they adhere to a regular schedule.

The good news is that 60% of training managers, HR professionals and team leaders say they have a dedicated IT staff training budget. The breakdown of how much of that budget is allocated annually per employee is as follows:

Less than R8 000 (24%)

Between R8 000 and R15 000 (24%)

Between R15 000 to R30 000 (16%)

More than R30 000 (19%)

The remainder of the survey was completed by IT professionals, ie, the 69% who take or are interested in taking IT training. Almost all of these respondents (99%) say they found value in IT training and certification.

Most popular certifications

The top three vendor certifications held by this pool of respondents were Microsoft (46%), ITIL (27%) and CompTIA (25%), and the majority of respondents (76%) are interested in pursuing Microsoft vendor certifications in future, followed by AWS (55%) and Google (37%) certifications. Respondents were able to tick multiple options for this question. Hugo adds: “Looking at these two survey findings, it appears that Microsoft certifications are the most popular among our respondent pool.

“We’re pleased to see this because it not only reflects the widespread adoption and influence of Microsoft technologies within the South African IT sector, but also underscores the confidence that professionals and organisations place in these credentials to enhance skills, drive productivity and support career growth.

“Furthermore, we believe that the strong interest in Microsoft training may be attributed not only to the recognised value of these certifications, but also to the consistent quality of our training programmes and the awareness generated through our targeted marketing efforts. As digital transformation continues to accelerate, prioritising Microsoft training ensures that IT teams remain current with essential platforms and industry best practices, ultimately enabling businesses to maintain a competitive edge in a rapidly evolving landscape.”

Wish list: Cyber security, AI

When it comes to topics that survey respondents would most like to train and certify on, cyber security and artificial intelligence came out tops, selected by almost three-quarters (73%) of them. Hugo says he isn’t surprised by these findings, as they strongly reflect the current focus of the industry. “It’s encouraging to see that our strategic direction and training offerings are well aligned with the needs and interests of IT professionals and decision-makers alike. This alignment reassures us that our commitment to providing relevant, high-quality training continues to support both individual career progression and the evolving requirements of the broader IT sector.”

Most respondents (65%) say their employer typically pays for their training and certification, while 32% say they self-fund it. “While we do not currently offer training payment plans, we recognise the importance of making our training more accessible – especially for individuals who may need to finance their education independently,” says Hugo.

Again, highlighting the fact that affordability of training and certification programmes is important to the survey respondents, 80% of them say cost would influence their decision to enrol in a training programme, followed by course content (60%) and duration (51%), with available dates coming in at 49%. Hugo comments: “We recognise that high-quality, expert-led and internationally accredited training comes with associated costs, which are necessary to maintain the standard and value of the learning experience we provide. However, we are committed to supporting broader access to IT education wherever possible. To this end, we offer complimentary webinars on select topics, as well as sponsored training initiatives specifically designed for youth. These programmes reflect our ongoing efforts to empower individuals at different stages of their professional journey, regardless of financial circumstances.”

Top benefits

Finally, the three primary ways in which IT training has benefited respondents’ careers are: enhanced skills (48%), improved job performance (28%) and career advancement (21%). Commenting off the back of this finding, Hugo appeals to business owners and decision-makers, saying: “Investing in IT training is not merely a benefit for individual employees, but a strategic imperative for organisations seeking to thrive in today’s technology-driven environment. By actively promoting and supporting continuous learning and certification, leaders can empower their teams with the latest skills, foster innovation and drive measurable improvements in workplace performance. Nurturing a culture of ongoing professional development not only enhances operational efficiency and adaptability, but also positions your organisation as an employer of choice in a competitive talent landscape. We encourage all organisations to prioritise IT training as an investment in both their people and their long-term success.

“At Mecer Inter-Ed, we are genuinely committed to assisting both businesses and individuals along their IT journeys. By listening to your experiences and aligning our offerings with your aspirations, we strive to create opportunities that empower you to reach your fullest potential – whether you are advancing your career, strengthening your organisation or driving innovation within your field.”