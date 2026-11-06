Accommodation booking platform LekkeSlaap suffers cyber attack

LekkeSlaap advises guests not to click on suspicious links or share passwords, one-time PINs or payment card details. (Image source: iStock)

Local accommodation booking platform LekkeSlaap has warned customers that some booking details were accessed after unauthorised activity was detected on its calendar-syncing system, raising concerns that the exposed information could be used in phishing attempts targeting guests.

The accommodation booking platform says its systems detected the unauthorised activity and that it has contained the incident.

According to the company, information accessed include the names, surnames, e-mail addresses, phone numbers and booking reference numbers of some guests.

In an e-mail to affected customers, LekkeSlaap says no payment information, identity numbers or passwords had been accessed.

It also says existing bookings remain confirmed and have not been affected by the incident.

The company warns that criminals can use the exposed information to send fraudulent messages posing as LekkeSlaap or accommodation hosts.

Customers are urged to be cautious of unexpected e-mails, SMSes, WhatsApp messages or telephone calls requesting payments or asking them to confirm personal details, even where messages include a valid booking reference.

LekkeSlaap advises guests not to click on suspicious links or share passwords, one-time PINs or payment card details.

It also stresses that payments should only be made through the platform and that it will never ask customers to pay into a different bank account from the one listed on its website.

The incident follows a separate data breach at South African accommodation technology provider NightsBridge, which alerted clients to unauthorised access to booking information earlier this week.

The two incidents are separate, and there is no indication that they are linked.

LekkeSlaap is a Cape Town-based online accommodation booking platform operated by Tripco. Founded in 2013, it lists accommodation options across Southern Africa, including holiday homes, guest houses, bed-and-breakfast establishments, hotels, resorts and game lodges.

LekkeSlaap says customers needing assistance can contact its bookings team by telephone on 021 201 8901 or by e-mail at bookings@lekkeslaap.co.za.