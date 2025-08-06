Acer, Tarsus Distribution tighten bond with new distribution strategy

Acer and Tarsus Distribution have announced an expansion of their partnership, which will see Acer consumer and commercial products available under the Tarsus umbrella.

Computing and digital innovation firm Acer will shift its range of commercial and consumer products under the Tarsus Distribution umbrella, effectively expanding their long-time alliance.

According to a statement from the companies, Tarsus Distribution previously focused on the consumer portfolio. They add that the decision to unify the two product lines is a natural progression, driven by customer demand.

The partnership underlines the significance of the expansion as Acer launches its TravelMate AI-powered business laptops, as well as expands locally assembled commercial offerings – especially the Pro OS segment.

Jamie Scott, GM: Commercial Product and Print at Tarsus Distribution, says: “As our partner base grows and diversifies, it has become clear that the time was right to deepen our engagement with Acer across both commercial and consumer segments. This move is about streamlining access for our partners and helping them better serve their customers.”

Glenn Du Toit, country manager at Acer Africa, adds: “This renewed partnership enables us to serve our customers better while expanding the availability of locally assembled products. We believe collaboration is key to driving digital transformation, and Tarsus is the right partner to help take our innovation to every corner of the market.”