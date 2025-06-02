Management shakeup at Tarsus Distribution

Emile Burger

Tarsus Distribution has appointed Emile Burger as its new CEO after Gary Pickford’s decision to step down.

According to a statement by the company, Burger will take up the position from 1 June 2025.

Burger has held several senior executive roles in the technology and ICT sectors. Most recently, he served as chief financial and operating officer at Tarsus Distribution, where he led the diversification of the company’s offerings, strengthened relationships with key partners, and contributed to a rise in Customer Satisfaction (CSAT) scores.

Reflecting on the decision, Pickford said: “Over my 24 years at Tarsus Distribution, in various roles, I’ve been fortunate to work alongside exceptional people, valued reseller partners, and loyal vendors who’ve become more than just colleagues – they’ve become friends. Together, we’ve navigated change, faced challenges head-on, and seized opportunities that shaped the company we are today. It’s with a heavy heart that I resign from my role as CEO, but I’m excited to take the next step in my career. I still have much to offer this industry and look forward to new ways I can continue contributing to it.”

The company stated that throughout June, Pickford will work closely with Burger to ensure a seamless leadership handover.

Burger added, “It’s an honour to step into this role at such an exciting time in Tarsus’s journey. My focus will be on enhancing our capabilities, deepening and expanding our partner ecosystem, and advancing Tarsus’ commitment to inclusive growth, ensuring we drive both innovation and economic impact.”

Burger holds a B.Com in accounting, B.Com Honours in financial management, and an MBA. He is also a CGMA, FCMA, and CA(SA).

See also Tarsus becomes Darktrace distributor for Africa

Burger said “it’s an honour to step into this role at such an exciting time in Tarsus’s journey." He'll focus on strengthening capabilities and expanding the partner ecosystem.



















