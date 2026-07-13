ACSA pumps R825m into tech to modernise airports

ACSA’s operational investments span airport management systems, digital display technologies and two-dimensional barcode capability. (Image: 123RF)

The Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) invested R825 million in technology during the 2025/26 financial year, as it accelerates efforts to transform South Africa’s airports into smart, digitally-enabled transport hubs.

This is according to ACSA chief technology officer Vishalan Govender, in an e-mail interview with ITWeb.

ACSA is the state-owned company responsible for owning and managing South Africa's major commercial airports. It was established in 1993 and operates nine airports.

The investment comprises R266 million in capital expenditure (capex) and R559 million in operating expenditure (opex).

The spending comes as the state-owned airport operator expands digital services for travellers, strengthens airport security systems and prepares to introduce new artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, augmented reality navigation and e-commerce functionality through its mobile application.

According to Govender, the investment reflects the organisation’s commitment to modernising both customer-facing and back-end airport technologies.

“This investment supported infrastructure modernisation, cyber security, airport systems, passenger-facing digital services, analytics, operational resilience and the continued evolution of ACSA's smart airport capabilities,” he said.

It forms part of a broader digital transformation programme aimed at improving passenger experience, while enhancing operational efficiency and security across ACSA's network of airports.

Mobile app gains traction

Central to the strategy is the ACSA mobile application, which was launched on 1 July 2022 and has steadily seen increased use among travellers.

As of 30 January 2026, the app had recorded more than 156 882 downloads across Android, Apple’s App Store and Huawei’s HarmonyOS AppGallery, Govender said.

He explained that usage typically rises sharply during busy travel periods, including public holidays, school vacations and the festive season.

Passengers primarily use the application to track flights, book parking and access airport information before and during their journeys.

ACSA chief technology officer Vishalan Govender. (Image supplied)

According to Govender, the app has evolved into a digital companion for travellers, offering live flight status and notifications, airport navigation, retail information, parking reservations, ticket payments, baggage tracking and transport information.

Other functions include customer feedback tools, a chatbot and live chat support, customer surveys, airport notices, health and safety information, marketing campaigns and a whistleblowing channel.

Quarterly upgrades planned

ACSA is preparing a series of quarterly updates to the application during the 2026/27 financial year as part of a roadmap to add new smart airport capabilities, Govender revealed.

The first quarter update will introduce a “Rate Us" feature that allows passengers to evaluate airport facilities and services, alongside an airport congestion indicator to provide travellers with real-time visibility into passenger volumes.

The second quarter release will add augmented reality wayfinding, functionality aimed at assisting passengers with disabilities, links to customs declaration forms and a virtual interlining pilot.

In the third quarter, ACSA plans to introduce an AI-powered chatbot to improve customer support, together with airport stakeholder enablement functionality.

The final quarter release will expand the platform further with employee-facing functions, including food ordering, additional stakeholder capabilities and the first phase of an e-commerce offering.

Broader digital transformation

Beyond the mobile application, ACSA has invested heavily in technologies intended to modernise airport operations.

Govender said these include baggage tracking, self-service passenger processing, electronic gates, common use passenger processing systems, common use self-service check-in capabilities, smart parking, website enhancements and digital payment enablement.

Operational investments span airport management systems, digital display technologies, two-dimensional barcode capability, queue management, aviation operational analytics, enterprise asset management, customer relationship management platforms and integration technologies.

The company has simultaneously strengthened its digital infrastructure through investments in cloud computing, networking, airport WiFi, data protection, storage, unified communications and cyber security, Govender said.

Security infrastructure has also received attention through expanded access control systems, CCTV networks, perimeter intrusion detection technologies and integrated smart security platforms.

Safety tech

Govender said technology has significantly enhanced security across South Africa’s airports by improving monitoring, access control and incident response capabilities.

ACSA has deployed integrated CCTV and smart surveillance systems, strengthened permit management and access control, expanded perimeter intrusion detection capabilities and improved airport radio communications.

The company has also established a dedicated security war room to support proactive responses to criminal activity.

“These systems support more effective monitoring of restricted areas, faster identification of incidents, better coordination between airport stakeholders and stronger compliance with aviation security requirements,” Govender said.

He added that cyber security remains a strategic priority as airport environments become increasingly digital and interconnected.

Smarter baggage handling

Through the mobile app, passengers can check the status of checked baggage using their booking reference and receive updates covering baggage milestones, including check-in, loading and arrival where baggage information is available, said Govender.

The baggage tracking functionality integrates baggage reconciliation and handling data with the mobile platform, helping reduce passenger uncertainty while lowering routine enquiries at airport service counters.

ACSA is also advancing self-bag-drop capabilities and modernising baggage handling systems as part of its broader self-service passenger strategy.

AI to expand gradually

Although AI is not yet widely deployed in passenger-facing services, Govender said the first major AI capability will arrive through the mobile application’s chatbot scheduled for the third quarter of FY2026/27.

The company is also introducing other smart airport technologies, including augmented reality navigation and congestion monitoring, which aim to improve the passenger journey while providing operational insights.

Govender acknowledged that implementing new technologies across South Africa’s airports presents significant challenges.

Among the biggest hurdles are balancing innovation with the reliability and security requirements of a highly-regulated aviation environment, integrating modern digital platforms with legacy operational systems, navigating procurement processes and ensuring sufficient specialist skills.

Implementation also requires coordination between multiple stakeholders, including airlines, regulators, ground handlers and service providers operating across several airports.

Govender said ACSA has responded through phased technology deployments, strengthened enterprise architecture and governance, prioritising high-impact projects, engaging stakeholders and continuing to invest in the digital foundations needed to support future smart airport services.