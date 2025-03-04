Adapt IT-affiliated Omegro buys SA hospitality software firm

Tiffany Dunsdon, acquiring group leader for Middle East and Africa at Omegro.

Omegro, a portfolio within the Volaris Group, which includes Adapt IT, today announced the acquisition of Spa Guru, a South African hospitality software company, for an undisclosed amount.

In a statement, Omegro says this acquisition shows its commitment to expanding its footprint in the hospitality sector.

Spa Guru specialises in software for spas and salons, streamlining business operations such as appointments, bookings, marketing and billing.

According to Omegro, the company serves over 260 clients across 33 countries globally and has a strong market penetration in South Africa.

Following the acquisition, Spa Guru will operate under Micros South Africa, the hospitality business within Adapt IT.

“Micros is delighted to be the new, permanent home for Spa Guru’s global clients,” says Reginald Sibeko, MD of Micros South Africa.

“Joining Micros South Africa marks an exciting new chapter for Spa Guru, aligning with an industry leader in specialised hospitality software and digital solutions,” says Gary Halberstadt, founder and director of Spa Guru.

“Our goal with this acquisition was long-term sustainability and continued growth. The combined industry experience and technical expertise of Micros and Omegro can help make that happen.

“I am confident that being part of a larger portfolio will help ensure our solutions remain trusted and competitive, both locally and internationally. This acquisition provides a secure and permanent home for our employees and a strong foundation for our existing clients to continue growing,” adds Halberstadt.

“As a people-first organisation, we acquire and grow software companies that are looking for a stable, long-term home to continue their legacy. We never sell the companies we acquire,” says Tiffany Dunsdon, acquiring group leader for Middle East and Africa at Omegro.

“Our promise to founders and operators such as Spa Guru is that we provide resources to support long-term sustainable growth for their people and their business to deliver real value to their clients.”