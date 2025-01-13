Admiral Mobility UAE partners SA’s GoMetro on EV fleets

The partnership combines GoMetro's fleet management tech with Admiral Mobility's expertise in sustainable transport.

Admiral Mobility UAE and South African fleet management platform provider GoMetro have partnered to help commercial fleet operators transition to electric fleets across the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to a statement, the partnership combines GoMetro's fleet management technology, including its EV-CAN flagship electric vehicle (EV) telematics product, with Admiral Mobility's expertise in sustainable transport in the region.

The new service looks to support the UAE's shift to electric commercial fleet operations; help multinational companies reach their environmental, social and governance targets; and reduce costs.

South African-born GoMetro, now headquartered in the UK, is a global mobility management platform provider, offering fleet optimisation and management solutions to transport operators worldwide.

The joint venture will deliver fleet electrification services for commercial enterprises. This will include advanced telematics and route planning, through GoMetro’s Bridge platform; real-time tyre pressure monitoring, through ConnecTyre; strategic planning and implementation of charging infrastructure, using EV-FIT; and real-time fleet analytics and monitoring systems, using EV-CAN.

“This partnership marks a vital step forward in advancing the UAE's sustainable transportation goals,” says Graham Bremer, GM of Admiral Mobility UAE.

“By combining our regional expertise with GoMetro's proven technology, we are positioned to guide fleet operators through their electric vehicle transition, while improving their operations.”

The joint venture will see initial programmes being rolled out across key Emirates markets in the first quarter of 2025, according to the companies.

According to Statista, the electric vehicle (EV) market in the UAE is expected to reach $1 951 million in projected revenue in 2025. The segment is expected to show an annual growth rate (CAGR 2025-2029) of 3.78%, resulting in a projected market volume of $2 263 million by 2029.

Statista reports that the UAE is experiencing a surge in EV adoption, with government incentives and infrastructure development driving the market growth.

Justin Coetzee, CEO of GoMetro, comments: “The Gulf Cooperation Council region represents a key market for electric fleet adoption. Our alliance with Admiral Mobility creates a complete solution for the unique demands of operating electric commercial fleets in this region."

Admiral Mobility is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Admiral Corporation of America, founded in Chicago, Illinois, in 1934. The company diversified into new energy solutions with the formation of Admiral Mobility in 2022, to bring full eco-system solutions for commercial electric vehicles. This includes vehicle selection, leasing, energy and charging solutions, and data and smart mobility solutions.