Adobe Acrobat AI Assistant improves work experience, empowering users to do more

Jay Epton, head of Document Cloud for Enterprise at Adobe.

Generative AI and AI Assistants are fast making their way into the workplace, saving people time and making work easier and more enjoyable.

This is according to Jay Epton, head of Adobe Document Cloud for Enterprise, who was addressing a webinar hosted by value added software distributor Dax Data.

Epton outlined how Adobe Acrobat’s AI Assistant is improving outputs and increasing efficiency by helping users search and understand content from documents of all file types, to quickly generate summaries, emails, texts or social media posts, with links to the sources of the information.

This offered significant time savings. “The average knowledge worker spends 8.2 hours a week looking for information – generally in unstructured data,” he said.

“Ethical AI like ours is intended to help people. We aren't interested in making people redundant, we want to empower them to be more productive and do higher value tasks."

A poll of webinar participants found that 58% already use generative AI tools at work, with 26% rating their AI use as ‘very high’. Only 3% don’t use generative AI and don’t expect to do so within the next three months.

Epton said: “Adobe has been using AI for some years, so Adobe Acrobat AI Assistant is just the latest iteration of what we have been doing. It can be used on a mobile device, tablet or laptop. Compared to other solutions, Adobe Acrobat AI Assistant is more cost effective – at around $5 per user, per month."

He stresses that with this product, all data is secure and encrypted. "The data remains yours and even Adobe can’t read that information. It can't access information the user is not authorised to access, it only processes the documents you ask it to, and it doesn't go online and look for information that could also be misinformation. The information it provides is audit ready, and cites sources within the document.”

Where earlier AI may have struggled with data in tables and columns, Adobe Acrobat AI Assistant does not, Epton said. “On the horizon for Adobe Acrobat AI Assistant is the ability to support more languages, and to search and understand scanned documents,” he said.

Epton also highlighted the partnership between Microsoft and Adobe, which provides users with a fully integrated experience. He said: “While we do offer an open platform which gives customers the ability to integrate other third-party products such as Salesforce and ServiceNow, our Microsoft partnership really brings the technologies together.”

He noted that Adobe Acrobat AI Assistant works within Teams, making it easy for users to collaborate, gain insights, generate summaries, analyse documents, and pull out critical information from PDFs during meetings.

Adobe Acrobat AI Assistant is available as an online web-based product; as a VIP subscription for small businesses and midmarket customers; or as an enterprise solution.

Epton noted that Adobe Acrobat AI Assistant is simple to use, however, partners like Dax Data offer online blogs and their team’s expertise to help users get the most out of Adobe products.