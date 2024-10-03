Adobe's game-changing AI Assistant on show at upcoming webinar

Jay Epton, head of Document Cloud for Enterprise at Adobe.

Value-added software distributor Dax Data, in partnership with Adobe and ITWeb, will host a webinar next week to showcase the game-changing capabilities of the Adobe Acrobat AI Assistant.

Launched in April this year, Adobe’s AI assistant is a GenAI tool designed to improve productivity by minimising time spent searching for information.

It helps users quickly analyse content from reams of documents of all file types. Instead of spending hours sifting for key information, users can harness Acrobat AI Assistant to quickly generate summaries, e-mails, texts or social media posts, complete with links to the sources of the information.

Acrobat AI Assistant can save time and improves productivity across multiple industries: for example, users might quickly generate salient points in the terms and conditions of a contract; summarise a lengthy presentation; analyse the pros and cons of proposals; or generate blog ideas from issues raised during meetings.

9 October 2024 | 10:00am

In the Dax Data Adobe Acrobat AI Assistant webinar, delegates will learn from Jay Epton, head of Document Cloud for Enterprise at Adobe, how to use the AI Assistant to transform documents into actionable insights, how the solution protects data, and how it integrates with Microsoft Teams.

