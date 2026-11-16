Africa Bitcoin fills vacancies with six new directors

ABC’s new appointments take the board to eight members from the two left after the October resignations. (Graphic by Nicola Mawson, with ABC and Freepik)

Africa Bitcoin Corporation (ABC) has appointed six non-executive directors to restore a board that fell below the three-director minimum the Companies Act sets for public companies, after four directors resigned following regulatory sanctions against its former executives.

The appointments, effective last Friday, take the board to eight members, from the two who remained following the October resignations of chair Norma Sephuma, Stafford Masie, Snowy Masakale and GG Alcock.

On 12 October, ABC said the two directors were independent non-executive director Robin Coode and financial director Jonathan Phillips.

“The remaining directors, in consultation with the company’s advisors, are addressing the steps necessary to restore the appropriate board and committee composition in accordance with applicable statutory, regulatory and listing requirements,” ABC said at the time.

Three’s company

The resignations left ABC below the three-director minimum for public companies under the Companies Act, which also states that companies need to have enough additional directors to serve on audit and social and ethics committees.

Under governance framework King V, the board should comprise a mix of executive, non-executive and independent non-executive directors. At a minimum, King V recommends that both the CEO and another executive, such as the CFO, serve on the board to ensure it has more than one direct point of contact with management.

Africa Bitcoin Corporation founder Warren Wheatley. (Source: Supplied and placed on background)

The JSE’s Listings Requirements stipulate that if a company’s board falls below the minimum number of directors required by its memorandum of incorporation or the Companies Act, the remaining directors must fill the vacancies or call a shareholder meeting within three months.

The bourse also requires that companies ensure their boards have an appropriate balance of skills, experience and independence to provide effective oversight. ABC has not provided further details of the non-executive directors’ responsibilities or board committee appointments.

Marching orders

The board upheaval followed a demand by WGW Capital, which is linked to co-founder and former CEO Warren Wheatley, and other shareholders holding approximately 71.8% of ABC’s ordinary shares, demanding the removal of the four directors, who subsequently quit.

The dispute followed regulatory sanctions against Wheatley, who resigned in September 2026, his wife Tatum Keshwar-Wheatley and former chief investment officer Akshay Karan.

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority determined that the three manipulated shares in ABC, then known as Altvest Capital, in September 2022 to artificially inflate their price and create a misleading impression of market demand.

Stafford Masie, technology investor, advisor and executive MBA lecturer. (Source: Stafford Masie, with new background)

Wheatley and WGW Capital were jointly fined R5 million, Keshwar-Wheatley and her investment company R3 million, and Karan R1 million − a combined R9 million. All three were debarred from the financial services industry for 20 years, disputed the findings and have indicated their intention to challenge the sanctions before the Financial Services Tribunal.

Masie stepped into the role as interim CEO at the end of August, when Wheatley was placed on precautionary suspension. Masie, who has also resigned as director of Bitcoin strategy , has confirmed his willingness to continue fulfilling his executive responsibilities until his intended final day on 28 February 2027 – the end of the financial year – including supporting management and facilitating an orderly transition to permanent leadership, ABC says.

Fresh blood

The new directors are Kabelo Moja, a lawyer and private equity professional; Zizipho Mmango, an Aspen Pharmacare strategic development executive and CA(SA) who also has a Diploma in Corporate Law and is certified by the Institute of Directors South Africa (IoDSA); and Nomathamsanqa Moatshe, a governance and ethics specialist.

Ingrid Goodspeed is a banking and financial markets specialist and analyst, Fariyal Mukaddam is an IoDSA governance specialist who previously served on the board, and Ian Mumbi Temba is a finance and wealth management professional.

ABC says in a Stock Exchange News Service announcement that it has conducted “a fit and proper assessment” of each of the directors and is “satisfied with the outcome of these assessments” as per the JSE’s requirements.