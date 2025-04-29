Africa must forge its path to super intelligence

AI is reshaping geopolitics by amplifying the technological prowess of nations, creating new arenas for competition.

As the global race to “super intelligence" intensifies, Africa must “wake up” and become a significant player in the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution and claim its place as an epicentre for digital advancement.

This was the word from professor Arthur Mutambara, author, director and professor of the Institute for the Future of Knowledge at the University of Johannesburg (UJ).

Mutambara delivered a keynote presentation at a recent event held to discuss the impact of AI on geopolitics, organised by UJ.

He explored the geopolitical implications of AI on Africa, as nations across the globe race to leverage AI for security, intelligence and economic advantage.

Many regions − including the US, China, Japan, Asia, Russia, Singapore, South Asia, Singapore and South Korea − are racing to develop AI systems to provide superior decision-making capabilities and enable an economic advantage and, in some cases, a military advantage, through the development of super weapons.

The race to super intelligence, he explained, refers to the intense global competition to develop AI that surpasses human intelligence, particularly in cognitive tasks.

According to Mutambara, Africa must not allow geopolitical contestation to hinder or undermine its deployment or development of AI systems which can benefit the continent.

“Africa needs to have urgency for problem-solving, and use AI to better understand and resolve challenges, such as load-shedding and poverty, and work on our human capital and seek solutions to our problems.

“In future, we will have robots in charge of nuclear weapons – an autonomous nuclear weapon system. Any country that achieves super intelligence first, will have asymmetrical advantage over the other countries.

“The machines we are building are going beyond human capabilities in terms of physical ability and cognitive capacity. Nations are also building fully-autonomous machines, where there is no controller.

“If China manages to develop super intelligence, the gap between them and America will be huge. Super intelligence in weapons will mean that country is way ahead of competitors. So, that’s why there are fears about who’s going to get super intelligent first; there is an intense race.”

Leading powers – including the US, China and Russia − are heavily investing in AI to enhance their military capabilities, economic dominance and diplomatic influence. AI-driven innovations – such as autonomous weapons, advanced surveillance systems and predictive analytics – are enhancing national security but also escalating tensions, as countries compete to achieve supremacy in this rapidly-evolving domain, he explained.

Smaller nations, meanwhile, find themselves navigating a landscape where access to AI technology can either level the playing field, or exacerbate existing disparities, depending on their ability to effectively harness it.

While there are infinite benefits of AI, it also raises concerns about the ethical implications and potential risks associated with such powerful technology, he warned.

“Nobody is neutral in the AI race; everyone has an agenda to pursue their geopolitical interests. This AI race is not just about capability, but also about control over data, infrastructure and standards, making AI a critical lever in shaping alliances and rivalries.

“Our data is being taken from us and being weaponised against us, or it is being marketed without us benefitting, so we must make sure we control and have a say on the data from our domains.”

Africa must ensure its values form part of the processes involved in building AI systems, and should gather its resources to participate in the hardware that drives AI by working together with other countries such as China, Russia and the US, with urgency, said Mutambara.

In terms of education in the AI era, he noted, the world is witnessing a transition towards placing less emphasis on qualifications and degrees or certificates, and adopting a stronger focus on digital skills and capabilities.

Africa must address its digital skills gap, through new training initiatives, in order to successfully compete in the geopolitics of AI. Many African countries lag behind globally in digital skills and infrastructure, creating a challenge for economic growth and development, he stated.

“Now prospective employees need to show companies what they can do. What are their digital skills and capabilities? The way Africa teaches and learns has to change, so that we have skills, competencies and capabilities that are required in the AI economy.”

By 2030, an estimated 230 million jobs in Sub-Saharan Africa will require digital skills. These jobs will be largely fuelled by rapidly-growing digitally-enabled services, demanding a workforce equipped with intermediate or advanced digital skills, according to the International Finance Corporation.

AI will have a threefold impact on jobs on the continent – there will be job destruction, job modification and the creation of new jobs, Mutambara pointed out.

“Africa and the Global South need to make sure the new jobs plus the modified jobs are more than the destroyed jobs. If we allow the destroyed jobs to be more than the new jobs, then AI will create much unemployment. So, we need to get that equation right. Infrastructure is key; without infrastructure and data, there is no AI.”