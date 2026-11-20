Mondli Gungubele, South Africa’s deputy minister of communications and digital technologies. (Image source: GCIS)

[CAPTION] Mondli Gungubele, South Africa’s deputy minister of communications and digital technologies.

Africa’s digital economy has reached a turning point, with stakeholders facing decisions about who funds, owns, governs and manages it, and who benefits. Those decisions will determine the digital economy future generations inherit.

This is according to Mondli Gungubele, SA’s deputy minister of communications and digital technologies, who delivered the opening keynote on the second day of the Africa Tech Festival 2026 in Cape Town this week.

“For two decades, Africa’s digital story has been a story of adoption, but adoption is not the same as ownership. Much of the data value created by African users still flows out of Africa. The next chapter of our digital story must be about building, owning and exporting, not only about using.”

Gungubele said investment in digital infrastructure was increasing.

“South Africa now has more than 50 data centres. There are tens of billions of rands in new investment in the pipeline over the next few years from global cloud providers and from African and international data centre operators. The largest data centre campus on the African continent is here in our country. Our payment ecosystem is maturing quickly, with real-time, low-cost payment now available to partners, consumers and small businesses.”

He added that African fintech and AI start-ups were attracting investment, while telecommunications providers continued to invest in fibre and mobile networks.

Gungubele said data infrastructure, connectivity, cloud services and data centres should be treated as core infrastructure, alongside electricity, ports and transport.

“This is the right way to think about it,” he said. SA's message to investors was simple, he added: "We want to make it easier for you to build, which means cutting red tape in network deployment, putting annual spectrum to productive use, convening energy reforms that make large-scale computing possible and, above all, providing policy certainty so that you can plan for 10 and 20 years, not one or two.”

He identified energy supply as a key factor in attracting data centre investment.

“The opening of the electricity market and the growth of private renewable generation gives South Africa an opportunity to become a home for green, efficient computing on the continent. We intend to take that opportunity.”

Gungubele also called for greater investment in digital infrastructure from African financial institutions.

“If African savings help to build African data centres, fibre networks and digital platforms, then returns will flow back to African pensioners and workers. That is ownership in the most practical terms. I want to challenge our financial institutions and our development finance institutions to work with government and industry on the instruments that make digital infrastructure an attractive, long-term asset class for African investors.”

Discussions at the festival focused on investment in connectivity, computing capacity and skills, as well as partnerships across sectors. Participants also highlighted the need to develop local AI applications and strengthen African control over digital infrastructure and data.

Ravi Bhat, commercial solutions and AI officer at Microsoft South Africa, said becoming an AI-first organisation required business and leadership decisions, rather than technology investment alone. He highlighted the need to redesign business processes, reskill employees and strengthen data governance and trust to move AI projects beyond pilot stages and deliver measurable results.

Ben Cheick Haidara, deputy CEO and COO of Orange Middle East and Africa, identified affordability, digital skills and trust as key factors in expanding participation in the AI economy.

Drawing parallels with the growth of mobile money, he said AI applications should address everyday challenges, including through solutions developed in African languages.

“The opportunity relies on the fact that we are able, in Africa, to build local solutions, to solve real needs, to solve real problems,” he said.

Emmanuel Lubanzadio, Africa lead at OpenAI, and Balkissa Idé Siddo, senior director of public policy for sub-Saharan Africa at Meta, discussed the use of AI to address local challenges, including in healthcare and agriculture.

“African countries do not have to choose between trust and innovation. We can do both at the same time,” said Siddo, calling for regulation that protects users without necessarily restricting development.

Lubanzadio described AI as “the great equaliser”, saying it could give African entrepreneurs access to capabilities and resources that had previously been beyond their reach.

Gungubele also highlighted the need for advanced telecommunications infrastructure, particularly 5G, to support the adoption of AI in Africa.

“Sub-Saharan Africa is sitting at 10% of population coverage on 5G. We are predominantly connected at around 40% of that to LTE, and the rest is still sitting on legacy technologies, which is 2G and 3G. So there's going to have to be a lot of work done on AI for networks.”