Africa's network build-out outpaces data readiness, research warns

African mobile telecommunications operators continue to invest heavily in infrastructure build, but a lack of data readiness is a concern. (Image: 123RF)

Telecommunications operators across Africa are investing in network upgrades, fibre backhaul and 5G roll-outs. However, market research highlights a gap between physical network investment and underlying data friction – the barriers that prevent organisations from quickly accessing, integrating and using their data – that may affect returns and limit the ability to fully use these upgrades.

Cloud and data services provider Cloudera cites its Data Readiness Index 2026, conducted with Researchscape and based on a survey of 1 270 IT leaders across the US, EMEA and APAC regions in early 2026. This included 312 respondents in the EMEA region.

Cloudera refers to Vodacom’s R85.2 billion “Vision 2030” programme and MTN’s network transformation plans to expand AI-driven operations, extend 5G coverage and modernise core networks. These initiatives are intended to support infrastructure for increased AI demand.

The index focuses on the role of private AI in network strategy. Cloudera defines private AI as AI systems deployed in controlled environments where data privacy and security are maintained throughout the AI life cycle, with data kept within an organisation’s infrastructure or private cloud. This is particularly relevant for regulated sectors such as healthcare, finance and government.

Regionally, the study shows that 90% of EMEA organisations plan to increase cloud spending, above the global average of 65%. However, despite 89% of EMEA IT leaders reporting full visibility of where their data resides, 42% say complex access processes limit effective use of that data.

Cloudera says access friction is a bottleneck for South African operators deploying AI for predictive network maintenance, fraud detection and customer experience optimisation. Globally, 60% of telecommunications leaders cannot access the exact data needed for critical decisions.

Integration is another challenge, with only 34% of EMEA organisations reporting fully integrated data across hybrid environments. The remaining 66% operate with fragmented data, creating latency issues and increasing public cloud egress fees – the cost of moving data out of a public cloud. This is a particular concern for South African firms, as these fees are typically charged in US dollars or euros, making them more expensive due to the weaker rand.

“South African telecommunications operators are successfully scaling their physical networks to handle AI-scale workloads, but physical readiness is only half the battle. Visibility over your data estate is not the same as utility,” says Athul Prasad, global director for AI industry solutions in telecoms, media and entertainment at Cloudera. “If local operators cannot quickly and securely access, integrate and govern their data across private and public clouds, their multibillion-rand AI initiatives risk delivering poor results. To solve this, operators must move away from legacy, siloed architectures and adopt unified hybrid data platforms in parallel with infrastructure expansion.”

Data governance is identified as a barrier to scaling AI securely in SA. Only 26% of EMEA IT leaders believe their enterprise data is fully governed. For operators subject to the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA), poorly governed datasets create compliance and security risks.

Despite this, 96% of EMEA organisations are open to adopting modern governance frameworks to improve data readiness.

Monetising connectivity

Competition in Africa’s mobile network sector is pushing operators towards ecosystem development to improve returns, according to Ceri Howes, VP of government and external affairs at Opensignal and former GSMA policy advisor on spectrum across the MEA region.

Howes says geographic coverage alone is no longer a sufficient measure of success.

“There’s been a historical focus on geographic coverage – often with a population coverage target included. But what is often missed is the need to connect targets with real-world user experience. Coverage does not always translate into reliable, consistent connectivity.”

Ceri Howes, VP of government and external affairs at Opensignal.

She says defining “good enough” connectivity is increasingly important. African operators have adopted broader digital ecosystem strategies alongside connectivity services.

“They are positioning themselves as ecosystem players and not just providers of connectivity,” says Howes.

Mobile-first markets have demonstrated the value of services such as mobile financial platforms and APIs.

“A huge amount of Kenya’s GDP is run through M-Pesa; we have entire industries born out of these services.”

Howes cautions that connectivity must be managed to avoid widening inequality, citing OECD research: "Closing Broadband Connectivity Divides for All: From Evidence to Practice (2025)", with Opensignal contributing data. The study found persistent regional disparities in connectivity quality.

According to the research: “Within OECD member countries, people living in metropolitan regions experienced median fixed broadband download speeds that were 43.8% higher than for people living in regions far from metropolitan areas at the end of 2024. Median fixed download speeds were on average 2.3 times higher than upload speeds in regions far from metropolitan areas across the OECD.”

On regulation, Howes says policy should reflect real user experience rather than theoretical performance.

“Regulators and operators are beginning to understand that connectivity quality is just as important as coverage. Policy should be based on evidence that reflects actual conditions.”

OECD research notes that high-quality networks require investment supported by regulatory frameworks that promote competition, spectrum management and targeted interventions.

Howes says certainty supports investment, but tensions remain between short-term political priorities and long-term planning. She notes that effective spectrum outcomes depend on pricing, allocation and competition.

She concludes that regulators and industry must work together on long-term service delivery models and remain transparent about actual performance, warning that overstating progress can delay solutions.