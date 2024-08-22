AfriLabs opens 18 new tech hubs across Africa

Its hubs reflect the diversity and vibrancy of Africa’s innovation landscape, says AfriLabs.

AfriLabs, a network of technology and innovation hubs across Africa, admitted 18 new member hubs across the continent in the second quarter of 2024.

In a statement, the organisation says this expansion further strengthens its presence in all regions of Africa, including its first hub in a new city – Stellenbosch, South Africa.

The hubs reflect the diversity and vibrancy of Africa’s innovation landscape, bringing fresh perspectives and dynamic initiatives to the AfriLabs community, it notes.

From the creative energy of North Africa to the entrepreneurial spirit of Southern Africa, each hub contributes to the mission of driving innovation, fostering collaboration and supporting sustainable development across the continent, AfriLabs adds.

In North Africa, DigiArtLivingLab has established its presence in Tunis and Nabeul, Tunisia, alongside Connect’Innov and The Dot, which is the biggest digital hub in the northern region and affiliated with the Tunisian government, both based in Tunis.

Egypt welcomes PTS Investments Holdings and Aria Ventures, both situated in Cairo. In Western Africa, Mswitch in Abuja, Nigeria, joins the network.

Eastern Africa sees the addition of Africa Tech Space in Nakuru, Kenya; Owl Innovation Labs in Nairobi, Kenya; RLabs Tanzania in Iringa, Tanzania; and AfriFORTIFIED Hub in Kisumu, Kenya.

Southern Africa strengthens its innovation ecosystem with ScaleUp Namibia, affiliated with the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board in Windhoek, Namibia; OceanHub Africa in Cape Town, South Africa; SU LaunchLab in Stellenbosch, South Africa; and the Graca Machel Trust's Women Creating Wealth initiative in Johannesburg.

Central Africa has four new hubs: Ovation and Kivutech, both French-speaking, in Kinshasa and Bukavu, DR Congo, respectively; Revival Innovation Hub in Bua, Cameroon; and Diambilay Business Centre in Lubumbashi, DR Congo, AfriLabs says.

“We are truly inspired by the remarkable growth of our network, which showcases Africa’s boundless potential and innovation,” says Mayssa Mrabet, AfriLabs director of community.

“Each new hub enriches our community with unique perspectives and opportunities, and we are particularly excited to expand our presence into new regions and cities, including the vibrant city of Stellenbosch in South Africa.

“Together, we are not just expanding – we are shaping a dynamic and resilient ecosystem that will catalyse transformative change across the continent.”

With the addition of these hubs, AfriLabs says it fosters a collaborative environment where innovators, entrepreneurs and creatives can thrive.

“The network’s expansion is a testament to AfriLabs’ commitment to supporting the growth of Africa's technology and innovation ecosystem, creating pathways for inclusive development and regional integration,” it concludes.